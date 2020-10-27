It was business as usual for the Corbin Lady Redhounds on Monday night when they defeated the Knox Central Lady Panthers in three straight sets in the opening round of the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament.
The win not only sent Corbin to the semi-finals of the tournament, but it continues their undefeated streak against regional opponents this season. In fact, the Lady Redhounds have not lost a game to a team from the 13th Region since October 1, 2018, when they lost to South Laurel. Corbin has now won 32 consecutive matches against regional competition.
It was an easy win for the Lady Redhounds on Monday. Corbin won each set by double digits. They won the first set 25-10, while breezing through the last two sets 25-15 and 25-14, respectively.
Lady Redhounds’ Coach Vanessa Ross said she was happy with the way her team performed against the Lady Panthers, adding that they are excited to move forward in the postseason.
“We are excited to be moving on in the region tournament,” said Ross. “Knox Central played hard. We need to speed up our game in order to continue to win.”
With the loss, the Lady Panthers’ season is now over. They finished the year 7-6 record and a runner-up finish in the 51st District Tournament.
Corbin will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament and will take on the Jackson County Lady Generals. Jackson County defeated Bell County in the opening round of the tournament. The teams have played this year, but the Lady Generals are 11-5 against opponents this season.
The teams will tip off on Thursday night at Bell County. The winner of Thursday’s night game will move on to play in the 13th Region championship.
