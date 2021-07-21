Lady Redhounds return solid nucleus of players

CORBIN — Corbin Lady Redhound golf coach Danielle Hardin is excited for the upcoming season to begin with a solid nucleus of players returning.
Four Lady Redhound golfers return along with three new faces that have been added to the roster.
“I have high hopes for our upcoming season,” Hardin said. “We worked hard in the offseason doing some conditioning workouts to get us ready to play this fall.”
Four seniors (Kimberlee Helton, Brooke Elliott, Emily Perry and Kristen Lynch) return along with three freshmen (Addison Bonham, Riley Lewis and Hannah Perry).
“Kimee Helton and Brooke Elliott are in my No. 1 and 2 spots respectively, both are seniors this year and are playing well,” Hardin said. “I have hopes of both of them scoring well enough at region to make it to the state tournament.
“My three to five players have yet to be determined — Emily Perry, a senior, who is battling a knee injury in hopes of returning to play later in the season. Kristen Lynch, a senior who is new to the game of golf is working on honing her skills. Addison Bonham, a freshman who played on the team last season, continues to work on her game,” she added. “Riley Lewis and Hannah Perry, both freshmen, who are also new to the team and game of golf.”
Hardin said her team’s strength is “the fact her players are hard working but fun group of girls to work with.”
“They are always willing to learn,” she said. “The concerns I have for the team is the fact that I have four seniors that will be graduating this year, which leaves us with a young team for the next season.”
Hardin feels her team’s schedule is strong, and will prepare her Lady Redhounds for the region tournament.
“We will be playing several of the teams in our region numerous times at various courses, including our home course London Country Club,” she said. “In addition to our scheduled matches, we will be playing in four weekend tournaments to prepare for postseason.
“Last season, we were close to making the state tournament, I am looking for my No. 1 and No. 2 players to make a run in the region tournament and to make it to state,” Hardin added. “I am always looking to recruit new talent, whether they have played before or not, to join our team. If anyone is interested please contact me at danielle.hardin@corbin.kyschools.us.”
