Lady Redhounds rally on the road, remain unbeaten

CORBIN — The sign of a good team is when they get a win even though they struggled throughout the contest.
Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds showed they're a team to be reckoned with on Saturday by defeating Somerset on the road, 55-50.
Even with leading scorers Shelby Stewart and Kallie Housley limited to a combined three points in the first half, Corbin (3-0) rallied from a 22-14 halftime deficit to outscore the Lady Briar Jumpers, 41-28, in the second half en route to a 55-50 victory.
Stewart scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter while hitting 10-of-12 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Housley scored six points in the fourth quarter while Kaila Stidham added three, helping the Lady Redhounds rally from a 38-31 third-quarter deficit to pull out the five-point victory.
Stidham finished with five points while Bailey Stewart added nine points, Lauren Faulkner followed with eight points and Raegan Walker scored seven points.
Somerset led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime before seeing its lead cut to seven points with eight minutes remaining.
Corbin outscored the Lady Briar Jumpers, 24-12, in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.