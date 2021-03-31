Lady Redhounds place fourth in Match Madness event, hand Somerset 9-0 loss on Tuesday

CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds picked up a 9-0 shutout win over Somerset on Tuesday while turning in a fourth-place finish in the Match Madness Tournament in Bowling Green this past weekend.
“This was a great opportunity to play some top competition from around the state,” Corbin girls coach Chris Jones said. “Hopefully, we can use this experience to build on and get better as we enter region play after spring break.”
Tuesday’s match
Corbin 9, Somerset 0
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Charity Nickell (S), 8-1
No. 2 Katie Morton (C) def. Madison Ruble (S), 8-2
No. 3 Nancy Jackson (C) def. Abby Ford (S), 8-0
No. 4 Olivia McArthur (C) def. Madilynn Zimmerman (S), 8-1
No. 5 Lacey Martin (C) def. Ava Hunt (S), 8-2
No. 6 Candace Keith (C) def. Ella Frazier (S), 8-3
Doubles
No. 1 Morton/Morton (C) def. Nickell/Ruble (S), 8-1
No. 2 Jackson/Hannah Jones (C) def. Ford/Zimmerman (S), 8-0
No. 3 Charley-Beth Harris/Allison Lundy (C) def. Hunt/Frazier (S), 8-1
Saturday’s matches
Match Madness
McCracken County 3, Corbin 2
Singles
No. 1 Rachel Morton (C) lost to Puryeas (M), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Smith (M), 6-4, 6-2
No. 3 Katie Morton (C) def. Puryeas (M), 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 Nancy Jane Jackson/Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Smith/Hollowell (M), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Lacey Martin/Allison Lundy (C) lost to Yates/Crabtree (M), 6-0, 6-0
Greenwood 3, Corbin 2
Singles
No. 1 Rachel Morton (C) lost to Dethridge (G), 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Glosick (G), 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Katie Morton (C) def. Dunn (G), 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Nancy Jane Jackson/Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Young/Crowe (G), 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 Candace Keith/Allison Lundy (C) lost to Zheng/Parks (G), 6-0, 6-1
Corbin 5, Springfield, Tenn. 0
Singles
No. 1 Rachel Morton (C) def. Walker (S), 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Collins (S), 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Katie Morton (C) def. Dhiagal (S), 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Nancy Jane Jackson/Olivia McArthur (C) def. Lee/Van (S), 7-5, 6-4
No. 2 Lacey Martin/Candace Keith (C) def. Stewart Gardner (S), 7-5, 6-2
