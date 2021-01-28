For the second time in two games, the Corbin Lady Redhounds picked up a big district win, this time with a 86-77 final over the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets.
The win comes just four days after Isaac Wilson’s squad knocked off South Laurel, who was riding a four-year win streak against district competition. Wilson said that entering any district game means anything can happen, and it was good for his team to come out on top once again.
“Williamsburg has a good ball club. District games are just tough,” said Wilson. “Everyone knows everyone when you are playing against other teams in the district. It requires you to play well.”
Wilson has worked to instill a team-first belief into his team. With a talented roster, any player can step up on a given night and provide just what the Lady Redhounds need in order to pick up a win. On Monday, it was Kallie Housley. The junior guard poured in a game-high 37 points and helped stave off a late game run by the Lady Yellow Jackets.
“Kallie stepped up and led us tonight. She played really well, and we know she is capable of doing that on any given night,” said Wilson. ‘All we talk about in the locker room is that we don’t care who leads us to victory. Tonight it was Kallie.”
Williamsburg had a star of their own on Monday. Senior Mikka Siler entered the game averaging over 28 points per contest and went for 36 against the Lady Redhounds. Wilson describes Siler as the type of player that every coach wants on their team.
“Siler did a heck of a job. Any coach would love to have that kid on their team. She just has a never say die attitude,” said Wilson. “It’s remarkable to watch. She plays every possession like it’s her last. We tried to make it as hard as possible on her tonight, but she had a great game against us.”
Corbin looked to be in complete control of the game early, jumping out to a 28-12 lead after the first quarter. Williamsburg battled back in the second, as Siler heated up, scoring 12 points in the period, helping her team cut the lead to 47-34 at the half.
The Lady Redhounds struggled in the third quarter, connecting on just four field goals, as Williamsburg continued to cut into the lead. With a 57-48 lead entering the fourth quarter, Housley and Siler both tried to put their teams on their backs and lead them to the win.
Housley scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and Siler scored 15 as the teams went back and forth. In the end, Corbin’s early lead was too much for the Lady Yellow Jackets to overcome, as the Lady Redhounds went on to the 86-77 win.
Shelby Stewart scored 17 points for Corbin and Bailey Stewart added 10. Sabrina Lewis scored 10 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
With the win, Corbin will now take on Whitley County on Thursday to try to take the No. 1 seed for the 50th District Tournament. Wilson said his team is excited for the opportunity.
“Any time Corbin and Whitley County meet, you’re going to have a heck of a game,” said Wilson. “It’s a great rivalry and my team is looking forward to it. It’s a home district game and our first meaningful game on our home floor. We both know anything can happen. It’s going to be a really good game.”
