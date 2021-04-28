CORBIN — Chris Jones’ Corbin Lady Redhounds continued their impressive play on Tuesday by recording an 8-1 win over North Laurel.
Lindsay Jones picked up a huge win in singles play for Corbin, defeating the Lady Jaguars’ Jaron Gray, 6-1, 6-3, while the Lady Redhounds won six singles matches and two doubles matches.
“My girls stepped up big tonight,” Jones said. “We knew this would be our hardest test against some of the best players in the region. We were happy to get the win and very proud of our girls. All their hard work is really paying off.”
Corbin 8, North Laurel 1
Singles
No. 1 - Lindsay Jones (C) def. Jaron Gray (NL), 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 - Rachel Morton (C) def. Eva Clark (NL), 8-1
No. 3 - Katie Morton (C) def. Baylor McCreary (NL), 8-0
No. 4 - Hannah Jones (C) def. Lorin Sasser (NL), 8-1
No. 5 - Nancy Jackson (C) def. Molly Hamm (NL), 8-3
No. 6 - Olivia McArthur (C) def. Charlotte Griffin (NL), 8-7
Doubles
No. 1 - Morton/Morton (C) def. Clark/McCreary (NL), 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 - H. Jones/Jackson (C) def. Griffin/Howard (NL), 8-4
No. 3 - L. Jones/McArthur (C) lost to Gray/Sasser (NL), 9-8 (7-3)
