The Corbin Lady Redhounds picked up their first win of the season in a 5-3 victory over Oneida, Tenn. on Tuesday.
Corbin opened the year with a loss on the road to Boyle County last week, dropping the match 4-0. The Lady Redhounds bounced back against Oneida, despite a slow start by Hannah Goins’ team.
“We got off to a sluggish start, but we improved as the game went on,” said Goins. “We gave up an early goal, but I was proud of the way we adjusted and fought back.”
Corbin’s offense was powered by junior Olivia Jones, who finished the night with four goals. Jones was the returning scorer from last year’s quad, where she finished second with in goals scored on the year.
On Tuesday, Jones came out the gate with a strong effort. She scored the first three goals of the game for the Lady Redhounds. Grace Gibson, Kaiden Walden, Riley Childers, and Caroline Steely each had assists on Jones’ goals. Corbin’s fifth goal of the night came from Walden on a free kick.
Junior Kaitlyn Will lined up at goalkeeper for the Lady Redhounds. Oneida sent 18 shots Will’s way, but she was able to pick up 15 saves helping her team to the 5-3 win.
Goins said she was happy with the win, but her team still has a long way to go if they want to compete against the region’s best.
“We had a couple of let downs but overall, for our second game, I think we’re on the right track. It feels good to get our first win under our belts. I definitely think it improved our morale,” Goins said. “We have some things to work on, but overall I think we’re on the right track. I’m excited about what we will be able to accomplish this year.”
With the win, Corbin is now 1-1 on the year. They will return to action on Friday, taking on Concord Christian out of Gatlinburg, Tenn in their opening match in the Smoky Mountain Cup.
