Lady Redhounds notch 73-52 road win over Middlesboro

The Corbin Lady Redhounds picked up their second straight win, with a 73-52 win over the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets on the road on Monday night in the 13th Region showdown.
Corbin has won four of their last five games on the year, with their only loss in the past five games coming last weekend against Pulaski County.
While it has been a roller coast type season for the Lady Redhounds, Isaac Wilson’s crew looks to be peaking at just the right time, with district tournaments right around the corner. Corbin is 7-6 on the year against regional opponents and 3-2 in district.
After the win on Monday, the Lady Redhounds have five regular season games remaining on the schedule. They will travel to play Lynn Camp tonight, before hosting Williamsburg at home on Wednesday. On Friday, they will play host to North Laurel. Corbin will round out the following week with games against Somerset and Pulaski County.
As of now, Corbin is currently at the No. 3 seed for the 50th District Tournament, which will begin in less than two weeks. With a win against Williamsburg, the Lady Redhounds will move into a tie for the top spot, matching Whitley County and South Laurel.
