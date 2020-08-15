The 13th Region looks to be competitive once again this fall with Corbin leading the way as favorites to capture another regional championship.
Don’t count out Whitley County, North Laurel, or South Laurel, though. The Lady Colonels are ready to dethrone the Lady Redhounds as the Lady Jaguars and Lady Cardinals each have new coaches to lead their respective teams. Lynn Camp has the talent to contend as well but will need to be more consistent against the top tier teams in the region — they have the talent to do just that.
1. Corbin (26-9 overall, 17-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
I like Corbin’s chances of winning another regional crown with the experience coach Vanessa Ross’ squad returns.
The Lady Redhounds are coming off another impressive season that saw them post a perfect 17-0 record against regional opponents.
The Lady Redhounds will return four seniors (Morgan Stacy, Cara Whitus, Haley Callebs, and Hannah Baker) along with a junior class that includes Emma Krutsinger, Chloe Adams, Emma Brock, Khloe Herchenhahn, Emily Marcum, Courtney Petrey, MaKenna Slaven, and Isley Walker.
2. Whitley County (15-18, 8-6)
After coming up short of reaching the 13th Region Tournament last season, Whitley County will look to turn things around this fall.
The Lady Colonels have the talent to win not only the district title but the regional crown as well, and the key to Whitley County’s success this season will be consistency.
Alicyn Croley, Erin Salyers, and Emily Sharp return, which gives the Lady Colonels a solid nucleus of players that can lead the way.
3. (Tie) North Laurel (15-9, 11-6)
Scott Croucher takes over a North Laurel team that has compiled an impressive 25-0 record since being moved into the 49th District in 2017, but the key is to continue that success once the Lady Jaguars enter regional tournament play.
The Lady Jaguars return seniors Brynna Lawson and Abigail Mounce along with juniors Sarah Smith, Jalynn VanHook, Savannah Napier, Kelsi Howard, and Harper Locke.
3. (Tie) South Laurel (14-23, 9-5)
First-year coach Jamie Clark will try to lead the Lady Cardinals to not only district success but regional success as well.
The Lady Cardinals reached the 13th Region Tournament finals last season, and to take things one step further, they’ll have to find replacements for five talented seniors.
5. Lynn Camp (11-9, 9-8)
This is a team to keep an eye on. I like what Lynn Camp returns, and if the Lady Wildcats continue to improve, they could surprise this season.
Lynn Camp graduated one senior off last season’s 11-win squad, and a solid nucleus of talent.
Alexis Blankenship returns after leading Lynn Camp with 158 kills and 226 assists last season. She also finished with 95 service aces. Blankenship will be joined by Scarlett Wilson (108 kills), Julia Shepherd (54 kills, 95 assists, 162 digs, and 57 service aces), Shanna Lewis (13 kills, 16 assists, 411 digs, and 107 service aces), and Natalie Fanella (45 kills and 38 blocks).
6. Jackson County (12-16, 8-8)
The Lady Generals are looking to take the next step and win the 49th District championship this season with a solid nucleus of talent returning.
Seniors Emily Rose and Hannah screech return after leading the team in kills last season. The duo will be hard to stop along with junior Ganna Hornsby. Keep an eye out for Jackson County because the Lady Generals are talented.
7. Knox Central (21-9, 19-6)
A team that could have a say just how far Lynn Camp goes in the postseason is Knox Central.
The Lady Panthers have put together a solid program and will look to in their fourth district title in a row this fall.
They’re young and talented while returning Reaghan Jones, who is one of the better players in the region.
The graduation of Janae Adams hurts. She led Knox Central with 234 kills and 52 blocks.
8. Williamsburg (13-16, 9-10)
Coach Dirk Berta has done a fantastic job with Williamsburg but the Lady Yellow Jackets have struggled against 50th District opponents.
Williamsburg is 0-28 in district contests since it’s volleyball program began in 2016.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will attempt to put an end to the losing skid with players such as Mikkah Siler, Kaylee Graham, and Vidisha Banker returning.
9. Bell County (15-13, 12-11)
The Lady Bobcats continue to improve, and could surprise this season with MaKenna Lefevers and Madison Ford returning. The duo combined for 440 kills last season.
10. Harlan (11-12, 11-7)
The Lady Green Dragons are looking to regain the 52nd District title after falling to Bell County last season. Harlan graduated its top three players from last season but looks to improve on its 11-win total.
