Lady Redhounds, Lady Jaguars tied atop Fear 'Les' Girls Rankings

1. (tie) Corbin (10-2, 2-1)
Coach Isaac Wilson's Lady Redhounds have an impressive resume that includes wins over Danville and Southwestern.
Corbin has turned in an impressive season so far, and could make even more noise this week if the Lady Redhounds can win the Class 2A, Sectional 7 championship.
Wilson's squad possesses a ton of firepower in Kallie Housley (15.7, 3.3), Shelby Stewart (15.4, 4.0), Darcie Anderson (12.1, 2.5), and Bailey Stewart (9.0, 4.1).
1. (tie) North Laurel (11-1 overall, 2-1 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Lady Jaguars fared well during the holidays by going 2-0 in both the Arby's/KFC Classic and the Winterfest Classic. Coach Eddie Mahan's squad has been battling key injuries throughout the season but have still found a way to win.
Things do get a tad bit tougher with matchups against Sacred Heart and Rockcastle County coming up.
Senior Hailee Valentine leads North Laurel with an 18.6 scoring average while Emily Sizemore (16.2 scoring average, 7.3 rebounding average), Chloe McKnight (11.3, 8.6), and Bella Sizemore (8.3, 3.8) have played big roles as well.
3. South Laurel (6-4, 2-0)
The Lady Cardinals are hovering two games above .500 but has anyone played a tougher schedule so far than the two-time defending 13th Region champions?
South Laurel continues to play a tough slate but is finding ways to win during the process. The scary thing is this team is just gonna get better as the season progresses. The Lady Cardinals' record might not be the prettiest but they're gonna be ready by postseason time.
Clara Collins has had a fantastic season, leading the season in points scored (18.0) while pulling down 4.2 boards a game. Emily Cox (8.7, 5.9), Gracie Turner (8.6, 4.4), and seventh-grader Skeeter Mabe (8.3, 3.2) have turned in solid seasons. And let's not forget about Rachel Presley (6.4, 5.5), she's beginning to hit stride.
4. Knox Central (10-2, 3-1)
The Lady Panthers could very well be the region's best team. Just like Corbin, this squad has a lot of offensive firepower.
Knox Central is led by Halle Collins' double-double average (18.8, 10.4) but what a season senior Presley Partin has had so far. She's knocked down 46.2 percent of her 3-point attempts and is averaging 17.4 points per game. Caylan Mills is averaging 10.5 points per game while Timberlake Frederick has been solid with a 6.6 scoring average while hitting on 48.8 percent of her 3-point attempts (20-of-41).
5. Bell County (8-5, 3-2)
The Lady Bobcats have been a tough team to figure out. They posted a 4-2 mark during the holiday break but dropped an 86-50 decision to Pulaski County to end the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
Bell County has a challenging week coming up, so it will be interesting to see just how the Lady Bobcats do.
Gracie Jo Wilder (14.1, 10.2) continues to shine along with Nadine Johnson (12.0, 5.9), and Mataya Ausmus (11.9, 2.4).
6. Jackson County (10-3, 5-1)
Jackson County continues to have a nice season and is one of four teams in the 13th Region that has at least 10 victories.
The Lady Generals posted a 4-2 mark over Christmas break, and will try to make a run at this week's 13th Region All 'A' Classic Tournament championship.
They have to be considered the favorites with a lineup consisting of Abby Gilbert (16.7, 10.2), Kylee Shannon (15.7, 8.8), Natalie Carr (12.7, 1.8), and Kenady Ward (8.2, 10.5).
7. Harlan County (5-6, 4-3)
The Lady Black Bears seem to be improving despite their 55-40 setback to Jackson County on Dec. 22.
Ella Karst (16.9, 3.6) continues to lead the way for Harlan County, as things look to get even more challenging for the Lady Black Bears the next few weeks.
8. Whitley County (5-7, 2-2)
The Lady Colonels had been hovering around .500 but are 3-7 during their last 10 games.
The month of January will be a test for coach Sean Pigman's squad with a challenging district slate coming up.
9. Harlan (5-8, 3-1)
I might have the Lady Green Dragons ranked too low but they've got a chance to move up this week if they can win the 13th Region All 'A' Classic Tournament championship.
They have the talent to do so. They posted a 3-3 mark during the past two weeks, and look to continue to impress in January.
Kylie Now (17.5, 7.9) continues to put up impressive numbers along with Aymanni Wynn (13.0, 9.0).
10. Barbourville (4-6, 2-1)
Coach Scott Broughton has done a fantastic job with his young Lady Tigers.
Barbourville posted a 1-2 mark in last week's Hayden Citizen's Bank Classic, and is ready to see what it can do in this week's 13th Region All 'A' Classic Tournament.
Brianna Gallegher (20.1, 8.3) has played a huge part in Barbourville's success along with Sarah Smith (11.2, 5.5).
