It was a matchup between the two top teams in the 13th Region on Tuesday night when the Whitley County Lady Colonels traveled to Corbin to take on the Lady Redhounds.
Whitley County entered the game with a seven-game win streak, and playing as well as they have all season long. On the other hand, Corbin came in riding a win streak against 13th Region opponents that dates back to 2018. Once again, the Lady Redhounds showed why they have been the top team in the region for a while.
Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross said her team showed up ready to play on Tuesday, which was also the team's Senior Night. She said her team play fast and were able to stay ahead for most of the sets.
"We came out ready to play not only because it was a district game, but also because it was senior night. Every member on our team wanted to win for our five seniors," said Ross. "A huge advantage for us tonight was playing quick. As soon as the ball crossed over on our side of the net, we quickly put it away."
The Lady Colonels kept it close for the most part, despite Corbin winning in three-straight sets. The Lady Redhounds took the first set 25-20, before winning the second 25-12. The Lady Colonels fell just short once again in the third set, losing 25-20.
Whitley County Coach David Halcomb said he felt like his team could have matched up better with Corbin, as they did not play their best volleyball Tuesday night.
"We are not pleased with the outcome to say the least. We obviously didn't play our best volleyball tonight and you have to give Corbin credit," said Halcomb. "They have a really good team and can attack you from a variety of places on the floor. We felt like, and still do, that there are ways we can offset some of their strengths - we just didn't execute them the way we wanted to on a consistent basis."
Whitley County will wrap up the regular season with two more games this week, taking on Knox Central on Thursday and McCreary Central on Saturday. They'll play South Laurel in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament next week. Corbin will spend the rest of the week on fall break before taking on Williamsburg in the first round of the district tournament next week.
The Lady Redhounds played in the Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions last weekend and came away with a 5-1 record. They defeated Russell, Rowan County, Knott County Central, and East Carter. They lost their only game against Floyd Central.
