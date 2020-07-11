CORBIN — Corbin Lady Redhound soccer coach Hannah Goins said she was more than happy to be able to get back on the field and train with her team for the upcoming season.
The Lady Redhounds are looking to improve on last season’s 10 wins while attempting to make a run at the 13th Region championship.
“It has been amazing to be able to get back on the field. We were all very excited to get back in the swing of things,” she said. “With missing so much in the spring, it has been huge to get the players out and going again. I am very thankful KHSAA sees the value athletics has on these young student-athletes. I could tell the players really missed the sport and the team interaction. Even with the restrictions on practice, I think it will definitely help in the long run being able to go ahead and get started on skills and conditioning.
“Our main focus so far has been general footwork skills and conditioning,” Goins added. “These are small things that sometimes get overlooked when we are able to start normally with competition type drills. I think these small group and individual drills will help us in the long run.”
Goins said she can tell from the recent workouts her players were excited to get back to practice.
“Although the lay-off was not an ideal situation, I think it has caused our players to realize how much they love the sport and the team atmosphere,” she said. “They have been working extremely hard and really enjoy being back. Our team is pretty self-disciplined so I could tell upon return the girls had been completing their workouts during their time off.
“We are looking forward to the chance to get back into a full routine,” Goins added. “We have a really strong team this year so getting back to contact and game type drills are important and exciting. Hopefully, the restrictions will continue to ease going forward.”
Goins said turnout for practices has been “great”, but in the big scheme of things, she’s just glad to be able to get back in the field.
“Our girls are invested, they show up and work hard. It was a little difficult with the guidelines at first but we have adjusted well,” she said. “We are just happy to have the opportunity to get back on the field even if it looks a little different right now.”
