In a low scoring affair, the Corbin Lady Redhounds squeezed out a win against the South Laurel Lady Cardinals in a 2-1 victory in the 50th District matchup.
The Lady Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, before Corbin scored two runs in the bottom of the second to take the 2-1 lead and hold on for the win.
Lady Redhounds pitcher Kallie Houseley turned in an incredible performance on Monday. Housely went the distance for Corbin, allowing three hits and one run, while striking out six batters. With Housely and her defense behind her, South Laurel left nine runners on base throughout the game.
Chloe Taylor pitched for South Laurel, and kept the Lady Redhounds at bay most of the night, despite the loss. Taylor pitched six innings, allowing six hits and two runs.
Lady Cardinals Coach Carly Mink said it was Taylor’s pitching that kept them in the game, while their lack of hitting cost them in the end.
“We didn’t hit well at all. We left runners on base early and could’t generate runs,” said Mink. “Chloe did a good job pitching and holding them to just two runs, but we have to bring all aspects to the game to compete.”
The pitchers’ duel came down to who could make the winning plays and the Lady Redhounds came through when needed. Down 1-0 after one inning played, Corbin’s Bailey Stewart reached base on a walk and later scored on an error, to tie the game at 1-1.
Kennedie Guiher singled at the next at-bat and advanced to third on an error at third. Danni Foley brought Guiher home on a single to give the Lady Redhounds the 2-1 lead on what became the game winning hit.
Coach Angela Stidham said the win on Monday was another example of the progress her team has made this season.
“My girls are growing and learning every game and, like I’ve said before, they don’t give up,” said Stidham. “We had a couple errors in the first inning that could have gotten us down. We played error free the rest of the game and Kallie took care of business on the mound.”
While leading her team from the mound, Housely also led the Lady Redhounds at the plate with a double. Alayna Reynolds, Shelby Stewart, and Kalia Stidham each singled. Foley drove in one run for Corbin.
Taylor had two singles for South Laurel, while Madison Worley added one single.
Stidham said her team’s win is helping keep the momentum alive for the Lady Redhounds.
“Things were clicking for them tonight, and I’m very proud of them all,” said Stidham. “They play as a team, they learn from each play, and they don’t give up. We want to carry this momentum into May and continue to do great things.”
With the win, Corbin is now 7-10 on the year and has won seven of their last nine games. South Laurel sits at 10-5 on the season.
