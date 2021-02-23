WILLIAMSBURG — It’s been a rough stretch for the Corbin Lady Redhounds over the past month, but Friday night may have helped them get back on track as the regular season winds down.
The Lady Redhounds took on the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Friday and came away with a 73-64 win in the 50th District matchup. The win is just their second in their past seven games and avenges a three-point loss to the Lady Colonels from late January.
Corbin Coach Isaac Wilson said he was happy with the way his team performed on Friday, picking up the win against the district opponent.
“I’m proud of the girls. It was a big bounce back game for us. We’ve been going through a rut, but we came out and played well from the start,” said Wilson. “I think we grew up a little bit tonight. We took some punches late in the second half from Whitley, and we absorbed those and made winning plays down the stretch.”
Corbin relied on a trio of scorers to pick up the win. Eighth-grader Reagan Walker turned in an impressive performance, leading the Lady Redhounds with 20 points on the night. Kallie Housley added 18 points, and Shelby Stewart scored 14 in the win.
The Lady Redhounds came out strong on the offensive end and set the tone early. Stewart knocked down two big three-point shots and Walker scored eight points, as Corbin outpaced the Lady Colonels 26-7 in the first quarter.
Whitley County picked things up in the second quarter. Six different players scored for the Lady Colonels in the period, led by Jaycie Monhollen with seven. Stewart scored five for Corbin and Mahayla Jordan added four, as the Lady Redhounds maintained a 41-26 lead at the half.
The Lady Colonels were able to cut into the Corbin lead and get back in the game in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 54-48 heading into the fourth quarter. It was the Lady Redhounds’ shooting that kept them in the lead in the final minutes of the game. Housley scored seven and Walker scored six to help close out the Lady Colonels and come away with the 73-64 win.
Whitley County was led in scoring by Darcie Anderson with 15 points. Monhollen scored 12 and Marissa Douglas added 11.
Wilson said that the win was a major confidence boost for his squad, especially with just a few weeks until the district tournament.
“We have not been playing our best basketball. I think this will be a huge confidence builder for us,” Wilson said. “I really hope this helps propel us to playing some good basketball here late. We have the district tournament in three weeks and this was exactly the confidence builder we needed.”
With the win, Corbin is now 9-7 on the year. They will take on Perry County Central next Tuesday at home. Whitley County is now 10-5 this season, and will play Harlan County on Saturday.
