CORBIN — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds are heating up at the right time.
The Lady Redhounds improved to 14-8 after cruising past 50th District foe Williamsburg, 82-55, on Wednesday.
Corbin has now won six of its last seven games while finishing 50th District regular season play with a 4-2 mark.
“It was a very good win, and I’m proud of our girls,” Wilson said. “We needed to get a home district win. We had a lot of scoring from a lot of different people and we’re going to have to continue to get that.
“We are playing really good,” he added. “We had the loss to Pulaski but the girls are doing a lot of things correctly. It’s exciting to see our girls playing well. I know they’re excited. We’ve got two regular season games left, and then we get to put all of the chips on the table and see where we are at.”
Williamsburg saw its record drop to 9-12 overall while going winless (0-6) against district opponents.
The Lady Redhounds wasted little time putting the game away by taking a 19-12 lead in the first quarter while building a 47-28 advantage at halftime. Corbin’s lead grew to 66-43 going into the fourth quarter before Wilson’s squad wrapped-up the win during the final eight minutes of the game.
Kallie Housley led the Lady Redhounds with 24 points while Shelby Stewart added 15 points and Raegan Walker turned in a 14-point scoring effort. Kaila Stidham added nine points while Bailey Stewart and Mahayla Jordan finished with eight points apiece. Addy Wilson also scored for Corbin, finishing with four points.
Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler led all scorers with 27 points while Alexis Wilson finished with 10 points and Kaylle Graham added nine points.
