LEXINGTON -- Corbin's state championship run ended on Monday during first round action of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Redhounds could never get on track against Henry Clay and fell in three sets (25-7, 25-6, and 25-7).
Corbin finished the season with a 14-6 mark after capturing another 50th District championship two weeks ago while also winning their fourth straight 13th Region championship last week.
The Lady Blue Devils (21-3) took control of the match early thanks to the play of Paige Wagers, Emma Shadwick and Emery Gray.
Henry Clay jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening set and never looked back. Corbin managed to cut their deficit to 10-3 after forcing the Lady Blue Devils into some miscues but Henry Clay answered with a 9-3 run to take a commanding 19-6 edge.
The Lady Blue Devils were able to put the first set away after going on a 6-1 run to wrap-up the first set with a 25-7 victory.
The Lady Redhounds scores the first point of the second set before seeing Henry Clay reel off nine straight points to take a 9-1 lead.
A kill by Corbin's Emma Krutsinger briefly stopped the Lady Blue Devils' run but Henry Clay continued to put pressure at the net.
The Lady Redhounds were able to cut their deficit to 10-4 after taking advantage of a couple of unforced errors by the Lady Blue Devils but it didn't take Henry Clay long to put the game out of reach after going on a 12-0 rally that saw the Lady Blue Devils build a commanding 22-4 advantage.
Vanessa Ross' squad cut its deficit to 23-6 before seeing kills by Wagers and Shadwick put the set away while giving their team a 25-6 win in the second set.
Henry Clay managed to set the tone early once again in the third set, putting away any hope of a Corbin comeback after jumping out to an 8-1 advantage.
The Lady Redhounds didn't quit, though.
They were able to cut their deficit to 10-6 before seeing the Lady Blue Devils begin to pull away once again.
Henry Clay went on a 7-0 run, and out the third set and match away minutes later, winning, 25-7.
