Lady Redhounds fall on the road, losing to Pulaski County, 68-50

SOMERSET — After two big wins in the past week, the Corbin Lady Redhounds traveled to Pulaski County and dropped a 68-50 loss to the Lady Maroons on Thursday night.
The loss continued the Lady Redhounds’ rollercoaster of a year. After starting the season with four-straight wins, Isaac Wilson’s squad had been up and down ever since. Corbin has put just two consecutive wins together twice since January 21.
Heading into Thursday night’s matchup, Corbin had been playing some of their best basketball of the year, as of late. The 95 points they scored against Perry County Central on Tuesday was their highest scoring output of the season. The 50 points they scored against Pulaski County was their third lowest-scoring game of the year.
The loss gives Corbin a 10-8 record on the year, with just over two weeks left before district tournaments begin. The Lady Redhounds are currently 3-2 against district opponents, with South Laurel and Whitley County one game ahead with records of 4-2. Corbin still has one district game, taking on Williamsburg on March 3. They defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets 86-77 on January 25.
Corbin will have five more regular-season games against 13th Region opponents this season, before ending the year with two 12th Region opponents in Somerset and a rematch against Pulaski County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.