LEXINGTON—Corbin softball’s historic run has come to an end, as the Lady Redhounds were handed a devastating 8-0 shutout by Holy Cross in the first round of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium on Friday.
The Lady Cougars found a run in the bottom of the third inning to take the 1-0 lead over the Lady Redhounds, followed by another in the fourth inning to extend the Holy Cross lead to two runs, 2-0. But it was the fifth inning that really sealed the win for Holy Cross with a big six-run inning.
In the fifth inning, a single by Holy Cross’ Lauren Minor and a single by Payton Miller helped to push in three runs for the Lady Cougars. Holy Cross was able to push in three more runners in the inning, giving the Lady Cougars a big 8-0 lead over the Lady Redhounds.
Corbin only had three hits in Friday’s game, with one hit apiece by Bailey Stewart, a hit by Danni Foley and a hit by Raegan Walker.
Kallie Housley took the loss for the Lady Redhounds from the circle, as she pitched for four and two-thirds innings. Housley allowed eight hits in the matchup and seven runs, while striking out two players. Foley came in on relief for one and one-third innings where she allowed no hits and one run.
With the loss, the Lady Redhounds see an end to their historic season, finishing the season with a 20-13 record, a 50th District Championship and a program-first 13th Region Championship.
