CORBIN — It was easy work for the Corbin Lady Redhounds in the opening game of the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash when they took on the Leslie County Lady Eagles and left with a 74-43 blowout win.
The win made it five in a row for Isaac Wilson’s squad. After losing their first game of the season, the Lady Redhounds have been on a roll, winning their past five games by an average scoring margin of nearly 36 points.
The game was also the third game they have played in the past five days, with games scheduled for the next two days, as well. Wilson said one of the goals of the tournament was to see how his team fares against a schedule that mimics that of a district or regional tournament, in which they will have quick turnarounds and play multiple games in a week’s time.
“We came out from the get go and had a good showing to open this tournament. I was proud of our effort tonight,” said Wilson. “We have three games back-to-back-to-back in this tournament. I want to see how we react to that. I want us to be used to playing in what has a regional tournament feel to it.”
The win was powered by another big night from the star trio of Lady Redhounds in Shelby Stewart, Darcie Anderson, and Kallie Housley. All three players scored in double figures for Corbin, led by Housley with 18. Stewart finished with 17 and Anderson had 13 to round out the scoring leaders.
Corbin’s fast start to the game put the Lady Eagles in a hole they could not climb out of. The Lady Redhounds were up 21-9 after the first quarter and led 45-19 at the half.
Wilsons said execution and the willingness to share the basketball is what helped Corbin jump out to such a big lead early and cruise to the win.
“We have had zero selfishness and that has been the biggest reason for our success. The ball touched multiple players’ hands tonight and that is what we need to win games,” said Wilson. “We’re not really caring who scores, we just want to win. That’s the biggest positive I see from this team.”
Wilson was able to play several girls off the bench in the second half, as Corbin continued to extend their lead on their way to the easy 74-43 win.
As the Christmas Bash continues, and the Lady Redhounds advance into the second half of the season in January, Wilson said he wants to see his team pick things up on defense and continue what they’re doing on the offensive end.
“We have to continue to buy in on the defensive end of the court. We can be a very good team as long as we guard people,” said Wilson. “We feel like we can score, but stopping people and making things hard on the offense is the key for us.”
The Lady Redhounds will play again Tuesday, taking on Somerset.
Corbin 74, Leslie County 43
Corbin 21 24 16 13 - 74
Leslie County 9 10 14 10 - 43
Corbin (74) - Housley 18, Shelby Stewart 17, Anderson 13, Bailey Stewart 8, Stidham 7, Faulkner 4, Walker 3, Jordan 2, Wilson 2
Leslie County (43) - Hoskins 16, Napier 8, Smith 7, Bowling 6, Napier 4, Davidson 2
