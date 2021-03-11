CORBIN — It was a tough night for the Corbin Lady Redhounds when they hosted the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers at home on Tuesday night.
Somerset took care of business on both ends of the court, as the Lady Redhounds struggled to get much going on offense and could not slow down the Lady Briar Jumpers on the defensive end.
It was the second loss in a row for the Lady Redhounds, who are gearing up for the first round of the 50th District Tournament next week. Corbin lost in a close match to the number-one ranked team in the 13th Region, North Laurel, last Friday, before dropping a 72-37 loss to Somerset last night.
The first half was much closer than what the final score showed. The Lady Briar Jumpers raced out to a 25-13 lead after the first quarter, after knocking down four three-pointers in the period. Kallie Housley scored eight of her 12 points in the second quarter, as the Lady Redhounds were able to keep it close. At the half, Corbin trailed 39-26.
The turning point of the game was in the third quarter. Somerset’s defense tightened up in the third and the Lady Redhounds went cold from the field. Shelby Stewart was the only player to score for Corbin in the third quarter and just managed just one field goal. Somerset outscored the Lady Redhounds 21-2 in the third, all but putting the game out of reach.
The Lady Briar Jumpers went to their bench in the fourth quarter, as Corbin began playing their bench during the period. Brooklyn Thomas, Izzy Walker, and Addy Wilson, all seventh-graders, each scored two points apiece in the fourth, as Somerset cruised to the 72-37 win.
Housley was the only Corbin player to score with double digits on the night, finishing with 12 points.
With the loss, the Lady Redhounds finished their regular season with a record of 14-10 on the season. They will begin the postseason next week against the South Laurel Lady Cardinals.
