Lady Redhounds drop third in a row, fall to Somerset, 5-1  

SOMERSET — Corbin dropped its third straight game and fifth overall out of its last seven contests after falling, 5-1, to Somerset on Monday.
The Lady Redhounds (8-12) connected with only six hits in the loss with Kallie Housley driving in the lone run of the game for Corbin.
“Well it’s softball,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “We are always up to play and we played well, we had a few misreads and miscommunications in our outfield, and they had a few hits that put them up one inning. We just couldn’t string our hits together until the end. We had hitters but we’ve got to finish the game and play clean every game. We will, we have played very well and we play good enough to win but just have to clean up mental errors we have and we will be ok.
“My girls are such a great group of ladies,” she added. “I am going to keep encouraging and motivating them to play to their best. We are a few weeks from our goal and we have to get laser focused. I believe we can do it.”
Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning before Housley’s run-scoring hit tied the game at one apiece in the top of the third.
The Lady Briar Jumpers answered with two runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings before while holding the Lady Redhounds scoreless the remainder of the game.
Shelby Stewart led Corbin with two hits while Housley, Alayna Reynolds, Kaylee Morales, and Kennedie Guiher each finished with a hit apiece.
Housley took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out two batters.
