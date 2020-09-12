CORBIN — It wasn’t a win, but Corbin Lady Redhound soccer coach Hannah Goins was pleased with her team’s effort against Sayre on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans scored two goals in the first half and added another in the second half to record a 3-0 win over Corbin.
“They are a really good team,” Goins said. “I knew that going in. They only lost two seniors from last year’s team that beat us 7-0 when we played them then.
“We just a couple of mistakes we made that we need to fix,” she added. “For the most part, we played good and worked hard. I’m disappointed in our performance at all.”
Allison Whitaker gave Sayre a 1-0 edge at the 20:20 mark in the first half before seeing Leah Keelan score with 7:19 left, making the score, 2-0.
Bella Duer added the Lady Spartans’ final goal of the game with 19:45 remaining in the contest.
Corbin will refocus and get ready for Thursday’s 49th District road matchup with Whitley County.
“I think everybody in our district and region have improved a lot,” Goins said. “I think it will be a good game. I’m hopeful we can come out and play well but they (Whitley County) are definitely not a team to overlook.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.