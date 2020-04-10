CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis program has a rich tradition that all started back in 1985 when the Lady Redhounds won their very first regional title.
The Corbin girls tennis team has since added 15 more regional titles to their long list of achievements and are currently riding an 11-year streak of capturing region titles.
In 1985, the Lady Redhounds captured their first-ever region title under former head coach Curt Hart who, at the time, had no idea that the program would add over a dozen more regional titles in the years to come.
“Every group has its own history and are special in their own way,” Hart said. “That group was so much fun because it was a senior team that had worked well together and we had so many good players on that team, so that was really exciting because that was the first ever girls regional title in tennis. That team was outstanding in singles and doubles. At that time we played in the Richmond region so we played over 30 teams in the regional tournament, so not only was it the 13th Region but the 12th Region, Richmond, Berea and that area, so that was really exciting for us as a program.”
In 1986 through 1988, Hart said he saw his team come close to taking the region title back but the Lady Redhounds couldn’t quite get over the hump.
“In ‘86, ‘87 and ‘88 we tied for the region and had a playoff and lost,” he said. “Then, I have been in five regional playoffs with the girls and have lost, so that was tough because we were so close.”
Corbin went another 12 years without a region title until 1997 when Donnie Head was able to lead the Lady Redhounds to their second region title.
After making his return to the girls tennis team, Hart led the Lady Redhounds to another region title after a five-year dry spell. Corbin then went on to win two more regional titles to go on a three-year winning streak with region titles in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
“In 2002, we won it and then again in 2003 and 2004, so that kind of started the trend of the girls program being back on top,” Hart said. “We were always close, second or third place but with those victories, it was really nice to see that Corbin tennis was back.”
It took the Lady Redhounds another five years to break through at the regional level but they haven’t looked back since. In 2009, Corbin captured its sixth region title under Head who began the 11-year streak that is still alive today. Head led the Lady Redhounds to six straight region titles from 2009 to 2014, where his team was named sectional champions in both 2013 and 2014.
Nickie Dixon, a former Lady Redhound herself, took over the girls tennis program in 2015 where she was determined to keep the streak alive with four straight region titles between 2015 and 2018. Dixon’s 2016 Lady Redhounds were also named sectional champions that year and state team semifinalists.
“It was a little overwhelming when I took over the girls team because I was already coaching the boys team, so being a head coach of two teams at the same time is little stressful and I was trying to continue what Donnie Head had started because he has built an amazing program,” Dixon said. “It meant so much to me because we won in 2002 through 2004 and I was a player on the team then, so to get to come back and coach them later on was awesome and to see them extend their streak.”
One of the things that Head implemented that he and other former coaches believe has attributed to a lot of the success of the tennis program is the junior program that encourages players to get involved in practicing and playing tennis at a young age. Head said the summer junior program works with 7 through 11 year olds who are interested in tennis and helps to prepare them for the high school program and has been a huge success.
“The girls program has a really good feeder program where a lot of girls will start playing young and by the time they’re in middle school, they’re already ready to compete for region titles, and most of those girls have been playing for many years before they ever get to play varsity tennis and I think that is a huge reason why they are so successful,” Dixon said.
“The girls in our program, we always encouraged them to start at a young age in fifth-grade or sixth-grade and come on board so they can get experience and then once they’re in the seventh- and eighth-grade level they’re ready to play varsity tennis for us,” Hart said.
Head said that after working with these young tennis players for a few years, his high school girls tennis team began flourishing and that was only the beginning for the program.
“It took me three years after coming back to coaching the girls to build the team up and do the summer programming to where we had more than six good players,” Head said. “Once I started working with those 7- through 11-year-olds and after three years with them, they were all in the sixth-grade, seventh-grade and eighth-grade, it just kind of mushroomed. We’ve not always had the best player in the region or the best doubles team but we’ve always been really, really deep. In the last year I coached, we had 12 people that could play anywhere if they wanted to, that was how deep we were.”
The three former coaches also agreed that having players on the team who play multiple sports has also been a huge contributor to the success of the program.
“Some of our best players have played other sports, it’s kind of like cross-training, so they stay in shape year round, so we’ve been blessed with good athletes too,” Hart said. “To have a good team, you’re going to have to have good players that are athletic and dedicated.”
Another important part of the success of the program has been the dedicated players and coaches who have come through the program over the years, Hart said, as well as the school administration and parents.
“All of our coaches are avid tennis players, so it’s just been a community involvement of coaches, parents and players and we’ve all come together as one family,” he said.
All three former coaches agreed that though it hasn’t always been easy, all the work they have put in over the years has been worth it to see the success of the girls tennis program, as well as seeing former players continue to succeed beyond their high school tennis careers.
“My daughter has played tennis, my stepdaughter has played tennis at Corbin, Donnie Head’s daughter played with my daughter — we’ve had such a rich tradition of young girls playing tennis,” Hart said. “It’s been very rewarding to watch the success of the girls tennis program and just an amazing streak. Sometimes we don’t realize how significant it is but it’s really special.”
“It’s like a family,” Dixon said. “Older players have always stepped up and tried to lead the younger players. Many of them are playing college tennis now — they are just so successful and they work so hard. We’ve got girls playing everywhere and they’re so successful and they love the sport. A lot of them start playing with their parents when they’re very young and they just keep playing and I think that is one of the reasons why they are so successful.”
Last year, first-year head coach Chris Jones took over the girls tennis program and was able to lead the Lady Redhounds to their 11th straight region title to keep the streak alive for another year, with hopes of continuing that same tradition of excellence for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.