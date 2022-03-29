CORBIN — It took a few innings for Corbin’s bats to get going but once the Lady Redhounds did, they didn’t have any trouble pulling away and defeating Pineville, 12-1.
Corbin (3-1) won its home opener behind another solid offensive performance at the plate along with an impressive pitching effort from freshman Danni Foley. She dominated in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only three hits and one earned run while striking out 12 batters
The Lady Redhounds finished with 12 hits as Bailey Stewart delivered two of those, which included a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Morgan Hicks, who also hit a home run, followed with a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
“I’m so proud of my Lady Redhounds,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “We have worked on being ready and having confidence at the plate. They had to be ready to hit. Rachael Howard is a dandy and can throw, so they had to be ready and focused at the plate.
“Kallie Housley got the hitting started for us and came away with two solid hits followed by great team awareness to read their defense and make things happen,” she added. “Anela Sanders laid down a beautiful bunt to score Kallie and we just kept working from there. Danni Foley was solid on the mound again and the defense made plays. Danni showed well at the plate again also followed by big hits back to back dingers by Morgan Hicks and Raegan Walker."
After being held scoreless in the first inning, Corbin answered with a run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Lady Redhounds added four runs in the third inning while the Mountain Lady Lions scored a run in the top of the third to cut their deficit to 5-1.
Corbin put the game away with three runs in the fifth inning while adding four runs in the sixth inning.
“We came to the sixth inning with Kennedie Guiher starting us off with a shot followed by awesome bunts by Alana Stidham and Alayna Reynolds that scored Kennedie,” Stidham said. “The two bunts put two on the base for Bailey Stewart, who followed with a three-run homer to end the game
“I’m just so proud of my girls,” she added. “They are such a great group of young women that makes a great team and they were so happy to get the win at our inaugural game after our field was named for our beloved Mrs. Mary Weddle Hines. This game was definitely for her.”
Alayna Reynolds finished with two hits and two runs scored while Alana Stidham and Foley each had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Raegan Walker finished with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored while Anela Sanders collected a hit and drove in a run. Kennedie Guiher had a hit and a run scored.
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action Tuesday at home against Southwestern. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
