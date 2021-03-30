HARLAN — Both North Laurel and Corbin came away winners during this past Friday’s Harlan County All-Comers Track and Field Meet.
The Jaguars turned in first-place honors on the boys’ side, finishing with 178 points while Corbin followed with 157.50 points. The Lady Redhounds won the girls’ meet with 153 points, edging out second-place Harlan with 140 points while North Laurel turned in a third-place effort with 133 points.
Whitley County placed sixth (27 points) in the boys’ division while turning in a seventh-place effort (16 points) in the girls' division. Lynn Camp placed eighth in both the girls’ and boys’ meets, finishing with 15 points, and one point, respectively.
Listed below are each teams’ top-five individual finishers in each event:
Girls
Corbin
100 METER DASH
13.83 SB Taylor French 1st
13.97 SB Maddie Russell 2nd
14.29 SB Emma Ashurst 3rd
14.47 SB Morgan Stacy 5th
200 METER DASH
29.66 SB Taylor French 1st
29.85 SB Maddie Russell 2nd
30.52 SB Clara Finneseth 4th
400 METER DASH
1:07.30SB Taylor French 3rd
1:10.11SB Jaycee Frye 4th
1:11.49SB Mary Jackson 5th
100 METER HURDLES
19.96 Clara Finneseth 1st
20.29 SB Lauren Steely 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
59.30 Lauren Steely 2nd
1:00.01 Clara Finneseth 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Maddie Russell 1st
4-6 SB Morgan Stacy 2nd
4-3 Clara Finneseth 4th
LONG JUMP
15-4 Maddie Russell 1st
13-7 Kami Garland 2nd
13-7 SB Taylor French 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
27-3 Kami Garland 4th
27-0 SB Anna Korakas 6th
POLE VAULT
5-6 SB Lupe Campos 1st
DISCUS
62-4 SB Kaitlyn Will 4th
Lynn Camp
200 METER DASH
30.33 SB Abby Mabe 3rd
400 METER DASH
1:05.91SB Abby Mabe 2nd
North Laurel
200 METER DASH
30.54 SB Haley Griebel 5th
400 METER DASH
1:04.79SB Olivia Rudder 1st
800 METER RUN
2:39.22SB Daniella Jackson 2nd
2:43.53SB Taylor Allen 3rd
2:53.24SB Lauren Crouch 4th
1600 METER RUN
6:02.40SB Kennedy Sizemore 1st
6:13.29SB Lauren Crouch 3rd
6:28.61SB Riley Vickers 4th
3200 METER RUN
13:04.73 Lauren Crouch 1st
14:16.42 Riley Vickers 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
56.53 Kennedy Sizemore 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
1:00.81 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:59.47 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:46.01 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
10:54.50 Relay Team 1st
SHOT PUT
26-11 Mea Anderson 1st
24-0 Chelsey Hammons 4th
Whitley County
3200 METER RUN
16:24.71 Abigail Cupp 5th
100 METER HURDLES
20.32 Abby Stone 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
1:00.53 Abby Stone 4th
Boys
Corbin
100 METER DASH
11.22 SB Treyveon Longmire 1st
11.33 SB Evan McCrickard 2nd
12.07 Tye Stevens 4th
12.12 SB Dylan Massengill 5th
200 METER DASH
23.76 Evan McCrickard 1st
23.99 Treyveon Longmire 2nd
24.74 SB Tye Stevens 3rd
24.92 SB Connor Messer 4th
400 METER DASH
54.31 SB Evan McCrickard 1st
55.39 SB Tye Stevens 3rd
56.91 SB Hunter Newberry 4th
56.92 SB Connor Messer 5th
800 METER RUN
2:14.91SB Sean Simons 2nd
2:15.80SB Andon Asher 3rd
2:16.40SB John Hail 4th
2:16.83SB Austin Terrell 5th
1600 METER RUN
4:57.06SB Austin Terrell 3rd
4:57.80SB John Hail 4th
110 METER HURDLES
21.68 SB Alex Miller 5th
300 METER HURDLES
50.02 SB Alex Miller 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:45.00SB Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
5-0 Connor Messer 5th
LONG JUMP
19-10 Treyveon Longmire 1st
18-4 SB Evan McCrickard 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
35-8 Hunter Newberry 3rd
POLE VAULT
7-0SB Dylan Stacy 3rd
6-6SB Eligha Martin 4th
DISCUS
97-7SB Troy Faulkner 4th
95-6SB Adam Keith 5th
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.74 SB Gamarious Isby 3rd
200 METER DASH
24.93 SB Gamarious Isby 5th
800 METER RUN
2:09.09 Cole Osborne 1st
1600 METER RUN
4:43.44 Justin Sparkman 2nd
3200 METER RUN
11:22.69 Aspen Sizemore 2nd
11:46.63 Tommy Monhollen 3rd
110 METER HURDLES
20.06 Austin Johnson 3rd
21.39 Henry Chappell 4th
300 METER HURDLES
51.79 Austin Johnson 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
48.19 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:36.48 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:47.39 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:43.90 Relay Team 1st
LONG JUMP
19-7 Alex Garcia 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
37-5 Alex Garcia 1st
POLE VAULT
9-6 Grant Woods 1st
8-0 Aspen Sizemore 2nd
DISCUS
133-7 SB Luke Robinson 1st
SHOT PUT
40-5 SB Luke Robinson 2nd
36-7 Connor Sizemore 4th
35-8 SB Austin Johnson 5th
Whitley County
400 METER DASH
54.92 SB Austin Gibbs 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:16.22 Relay Team 4th
Harlan County All-Comers
Girls Team Scores
1. Corbin 153, Harlan County 140, 3. North Laurel 133, 4. Middlesboro 71, 5. Harlan 48, 6. Whitley County 27, 7. Letcher Central 19, 8. Lynn Camp 15.
Boys Team Scores
1. North Laurel 178, Corbin 157.50, 3. Harlan County 142.50, 4. Middlesboro 69, 5. Harlan 46.50, 6. Letcher Central, 7. Whitley County 16, 8. Lynn camp 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.