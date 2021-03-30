HARLAN — Both North Laurel and Corbin came away winners during this past Friday’s Harlan County All-Comers Track and Field Meet.

The Jaguars turned in first-place honors on the boys’ side, finishing with 178 points while Corbin followed with 157.50 points. The Lady Redhounds won the girls’ meet with 153 points, edging out second-place Harlan with 140 points while North Laurel turned in a third-place effort with 133 points.

Whitley County placed sixth (27 points) in the boys’ division while turning in a seventh-place effort (16 points) in the girls' division. Lynn Camp placed eighth in both the girls’ and boys’ meets, finishing with 15 points, and one point, respectively.

Listed below are each teams’ top-five individual finishers in each event:

Girls

Corbin

100 METER DASH

13.83 SB Taylor French 1st

13.97 SB Maddie Russell 2nd

14.29 SB Emma Ashurst 3rd

14.47 SB Morgan Stacy 5th

200 METER DASH

29.66 SB Taylor French 1st

29.85 SB Maddie Russell 2nd

30.52 SB Clara Finneseth 4th

400 METER DASH

1:07.30SB Taylor French 3rd

1:10.11SB Jaycee Frye 4th

1:11.49SB Mary Jackson 5th

100 METER HURDLES

19.96 Clara Finneseth 1st

20.29 SB Lauren Steely 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

59.30 Lauren Steely 2nd

1:00.01 Clara Finneseth 3rd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Maddie Russell 1st

4-6 SB Morgan Stacy 2nd

4-3 Clara Finneseth 4th

LONG JUMP

15-4 Maddie Russell 1st

13-7 Kami Garland 2nd

13-7 SB Taylor French 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

27-3 Kami Garland 4th

27-0 SB Anna Korakas 6th

POLE VAULT

5-6 SB Lupe Campos 1st

DISCUS

62-4 SB Kaitlyn Will 4th

Lynn Camp

200 METER DASH

30.33 SB Abby Mabe 3rd

400 METER DASH

1:05.91SB Abby Mabe 2nd

North Laurel

200 METER DASH

30.54 SB Haley Griebel 5th

400 METER DASH

1:04.79SB Olivia Rudder 1st

800 METER RUN

2:39.22SB Daniella Jackson 2nd

2:43.53SB Taylor Allen 3rd

2:53.24SB Lauren Crouch 4th

1600 METER RUN

6:02.40SB Kennedy Sizemore 1st

6:13.29SB Lauren Crouch 3rd

6:28.61SB Riley Vickers 4th

3200 METER RUN

13:04.73 Lauren Crouch 1st

14:16.42 Riley Vickers 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

56.53 Kennedy Sizemore 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

1:00.81 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:59.47 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:46.01 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

10:54.50 Relay Team 1st

SHOT PUT

26-11 Mea Anderson 1st

24-0 Chelsey Hammons 4th

Whitley County

3200 METER RUN

16:24.71 Abigail Cupp 5th

100 METER HURDLES

20.32 Abby Stone 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

1:00.53 Abby Stone 4th

Boys

Corbin

100 METER DASH

11.22 SB Treyveon Longmire 1st

11.33 SB Evan McCrickard 2nd

12.07 Tye Stevens 4th

12.12 SB Dylan Massengill 5th

200 METER DASH

23.76 Evan McCrickard 1st

23.99 Treyveon Longmire 2nd

24.74 SB Tye Stevens 3rd

24.92 SB Connor Messer 4th

400 METER DASH

54.31 SB Evan McCrickard 1st

55.39 SB Tye Stevens 3rd

56.91 SB Hunter Newberry 4th

56.92 SB Connor Messer 5th

800 METER RUN

2:14.91SB Sean Simons 2nd

2:15.80SB Andon Asher 3rd

2:16.40SB John Hail 4th

2:16.83SB Austin Terrell 5th

1600 METER RUN

4:57.06SB Austin Terrell 3rd

4:57.80SB John Hail 4th

110 METER HURDLES

21.68 SB Alex Miller 5th

300 METER HURDLES

50.02 SB Alex Miller 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:45.00SB Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

5-0 Connor Messer 5th

LONG JUMP

19-10 Treyveon Longmire 1st

18-4 SB Evan McCrickard 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

35-8 Hunter Newberry 3rd

POLE VAULT

7-0SB Dylan Stacy 3rd

6-6SB Eligha Martin 4th

DISCUS

97-7SB Troy Faulkner 4th

95-6SB Adam Keith 5th

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.74 SB Gamarious Isby 3rd

200 METER DASH

24.93 SB Gamarious Isby 5th

800 METER RUN

2:09.09 Cole Osborne 1st

1600 METER RUN

4:43.44 Justin Sparkman 2nd

3200 METER RUN

11:22.69 Aspen Sizemore 2nd

11:46.63 Tommy Monhollen 3rd

110 METER HURDLES

20.06 Austin Johnson 3rd

21.39 Henry Chappell 4th

300 METER HURDLES

51.79 Austin Johnson 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

48.19 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:36.48 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:47.39 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:43.90 Relay Team 1st

LONG JUMP

19-7 Alex Garcia 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

37-5 Alex Garcia 1st

POLE VAULT

9-6 Grant Woods 1st

8-0 Aspen Sizemore 2nd

DISCUS

133-7 SB Luke Robinson 1st

SHOT PUT

40-5 SB Luke Robinson 2nd

36-7 Connor Sizemore 4th

35-8 SB Austin Johnson 5th

Whitley County

400 METER DASH

54.92 SB Austin Gibbs 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:16.22 Relay Team 4th

Harlan County All-Comers

Girls Team Scores

1. Corbin 153, Harlan County 140, 3. North Laurel 133, 4. Middlesboro 71, 5. Harlan 48, 6. Whitley County 27, 7. Letcher Central 19, 8. Lynn Camp 15.

Boys Team Scores

1. North Laurel 178, Corbin 157.50, 3. Harlan County 142.50, 4. Middlesboro 69, 5. Harlan 46.50, 6. Letcher Central, 7. Whitley County 16, 8. Lynn camp 1.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you