Lady Redhounds bounce back with win over North Laurel

After their first loss of the season last Friday, the Corbin Lady Redhounds bounced back to put away the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Monday in the 13th Region showdown.
The Lady Redhounds dropped a match to Harrison County in the opening round of the Class 2A State Tournament at Kentucky Wesleyan College last week.
Corbin has been nearly flawless all season. Until their loss on Friday, they had only lost two sets the entire season, shutting out their opponents in eight of their first 10 matches.
On Monday, Corbin got back to their near perfect play versus the Lady Jaguars, extending their win streak against 13th Region opponents that dates back to October 1, 2018.
Coach Vanessa Ross said she was proud of her team's performance against North Laurel, noting how well her team played together.
"We played really well tonight -- played as one team, ran plays, didn't make mistake after mistake. I'm very pleased with our team tonight," said Ross. "(Our) freshman and JV (teams) also got the win tonight. Go Redhounds."
With the win, Corbin is now 11-1 on the season. They will begin play in the Thoroughbred Smash Tournament at Lafayette High School on Friday.
