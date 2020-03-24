CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds are looking for another regional championship in 2020 as the season gets set to begin soon.
Saying this is just another regional title for the Lady Redhounds is underselling just how good they have been.
If Chris Jones’ team takes the regional crown once again, it will be their 12th in a row.
The Lady Redhounds cruised through regional competition last year and had success at the state tournament. This year they will bring back a wealth of experience as Jones and his crew hopes to build on last season’s run.
“We were able to win the region again last year as well as a few matches at state,” said Jones. “With all of our girls returning, we’re just hoping to stay healthy enough to continue that same pride and tradition that has come to be expected of Corbin tennis.”
Highlighting the returning players from last year will be senior Samantha Spady, who has won four straight regional championships as a singles player. Spady will be signing to continue her tennis career at Georgetown College and will be competing for her fifth single title this season, which will be a 13th Region record.
Joining Spady will be a solid group of seniors in Katherine Niemeier, Emma Maguet, Camille Overley, Eden Jaynes, Mickayla Coppock, Sydney Hopper, and Hannah Hedayati. Other underclassmen who will be able to see quality time on the court this season will be Rachel Morton, Nancy Jackson, Hannah Jones, Katie Morton, and Lindsay Jones.
Jones said that every girl has a role to play on the team, even if they are not a starter.
“We had no senior girls last year, so we are very excited to be returning our entire team of girls that we love so much. Samantha Spady returns as a four consecutive year singles regional champion. Last year’s regional champs and runners up in doubles, Katherin Niemeier and Rachel Morton, and Nancy Jackson and Hannah Jones, respectively,” said Jones. “We have Emma Maguet returning after missing most of last season with an injury, plus we have a couple of seventh-graders in Katie Morton and Lindsay Jones that will have a big impact, as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.