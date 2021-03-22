CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team has opened the season with a perfect 2-0 mark after upending George Rogers Clark, 7-2, on Saturday while cruising past Pulaski County on Friday, 8-1.
“We are just so happy to be able to have a season this year,” Chris Jones said. “Graduating eight girls last year would be enough to wipe out a lot of programs and force some rebuilding, but our younger girls really stepped up this weekend in a big way to start the season off right.
“We got a great win Friday night against a very solid Pulaski County team,” he added. “They have great coaches and some talented kids. Then on Saturday, it was great to play the Clark County team coached by former Corbin tennis standout Seth Heinss, where our girls continued to play well for the win. Our girls have worked so hard since last season was canceled. It’s just really good to watch them compete at such a high level.”
Saturday’s Match
Corbin 7, George Rogers Clark 2
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Kamryn Richardson (GRC), 8-0
No. 2 Rachel Morton (C) def. Lakyn Griffith (GRC), 8-0
No. 3 Katie Morton (C) def. Barbara Sheehan (GRC), 8-1
No. 4 Nancy Jackson (C) lost to Sydney Ely (GRC), 8-3
No. 5 Hannah Jones (C) def. Shelby Meade (GRC), 8-1
No. 6 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Ella Martin (GRC), 8-5
Doubles
No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Griffith/Sheehan (GRC), 8-1
No. 2 Hannah Jones/Nancy Jackson (C) def. Richardson/Culton (GRC), 8-2
No. 3 Lindsay Jones/Olivia McArthur (C) def. Taylor/Williams (GRC), 8-2
Friday’s Match
Corbin 8, Pulaski County 1
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Emma Calfee (PC), 8-2
No. 2 Rachel Morton (C) def. Catherine Cook (PC), 8-3
No. 3 Katie Morton (C) def. Macey Hudson (PC), 8-3
No. 4 Nancy Jackson (C) lost to Lauren Worley (PC), 8-2
No. 5 Olivia McArthur (C) def. Katie Taylor (PC), 8-1
No. 6 Candace Keith (C) def. Kelsey Haste (PC), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Cook/Hudson (PC), 8-1
No. 2 Nancy Jackson/Lindsay Jones (C) def. Calfee/Worley, 8-4
No. 3 Lacey Martin/Allison Lundy (C) def. Taylor/Haste (PC), 8-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.