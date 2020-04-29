CORBIN — In just his second season as head coach, Corbin Lady Redhound tennis coach Chris Jones is mourning the loss of his senior student-athletes who didn’t have a chance to finish what they started.
The Corbin girls tennis team was going to be a very senior-laden team this season with eight seniors set to take the court for the Lady Redhounds.
Unfortunately, those eight seniors won’t get an opportunity to see what could’ve been as the KHSAA made the announcement that the spring sports season has been canceled.
“We are heartbroken for them because they were not able to experience their senior season,” Jones said. “As disappointing as it is, I would just remind them to keep this in perspective and be grateful for their health and their family. This was my second year as head coach and with no seniors last year, this was the first set of seniors that I have had to say goodbye to. They are a really fun group and I was really looking forward to seeing what they could accomplish on the court this year.”
Senior Samantha Spady has been the 13th Region singles winner for four straight years now and was expected to once again take the title this season.
Spady will have an opportunity to continue her tennis career, as she has signed her letter of intent to continue playing tennis for Georgetown College in the fall.
Katherine Niemeier, another senior player, won the 13th Region doubles last season along with her partner and Jones said was a good contender to take the title again this season.
Emma Maguet’s junior season had been cut short last year after an ankle injury and was healthy and ready to come back this season. Maguet was another strong contender to win the doubles region title this season.
Senior Camille Overley was among the top four in singles in the 13th Region last season and went on to compete in the state tournament last season, something Jones said could have been another possibility this year.
The other senior Lady Redhounds include Mickayla Coppock, Eden Jaynes, Sydney Hopper and Hanna Hedayati who Jones expected to see step up to compete in their senior season, as well.
“We were excited to see these girls step into important competitive roles this season,” Jones said.
“All of our girls served as positive student-athlete role models for our younger girls,” Jones added. “They are among the top students in their graduating class academically and more importantly, they show exceptional character both on and off the court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.