CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team picked up another regional win by defeating Williamsburg, 5-0.
“Tonight was a great win for us,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “We were able to get some good experience for some of our newer players.”
Corbin 5, Williamsburg 0
Singles
No. 1 Kaiden Walden (C) def. Natellie Mattie (W), 8-0
No. 2 Mary Alice McVey (C) def. Renae Harvey (W), 8-0
No. 3 Abbygail Lunsford (C) def. Riley Hayes (W), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Abigayle Lewis/Addison Bingham (C) def. Mattie/Harvey (W), 8-2, 6-1
No. 2 Lunsford/Kaylie Farmer (C) def. Harvey/Hayes (W), 8-2, 6-2
