CORBIN — Is this the year the Corbin Lady Redhounds put an end to North Laurel’s dominance in the 13th Region?
The Lady Redhounds return a strong nucleus of players from last season’s 10-12 squad that took North Laurel to overtime before losing 3-2 in the 49th District finals. Corbin also met the Lady Jaguars in last season’s 13th Region title game but fell, 5-0.
“We have a very talented team this year,” Corbin coach Hannah Goins said. “I think we definitely have the potential to win the region. We have a lot of experienced players returning and I’m excited to see what they will accomplish. This team is very dedicated and they put in a lot of work. We came a long way last year and we are hoping to build on that, continue improving, and hopefully make it to state.
“Obviously winning the region is a big goal for us,” she added. “We have come up just short the past of couple of years, so it is definitely an achievable goal. We have the talent and potential to do big things this year as long as we work hard and remain focused. Teamwork has been a big focus for us the past couple of years. Learning the game, learning to play together, developing the team as a whole. Teamwork is always one of my main goals for our team.”
Getting ready for the upcoming season has been a different task than usual for Goins.
“Preseason has definitely been different this year, but the work ethic hasn’t changed,” she admitted. "Our team has been working extremely hard to prepare.
“Due to regulations, we have been focusing on more basic footwork and possession type drills this preseason,” Goins added. “Missing out on the competition and scrimmage based drills has been hard but the players have adjusted well and the skill work I believe will help us in the long run.”
Corbin returns an experienced team with three seniors on the roster while Goins also returns eight starters, giving many prognosticators reason to tag the Lady Redhounds as the team to be in the region.
“We will return three seniors this year in Clara Finneseth, Kami Garland, and Lupe Campos,” she said. “These ladies have played since middle school and bring a lot of experience to our team. They know the expectations and they work hard. The seniors have already stepped up, pushing the team in the right direction. With all the uncertainty this preseason, they have done a great job of staying positive and keeping the team on track. Their experience and leadership will definitely guide our team throughout this season.
“We will return eight starters in Clara Finneseth, Kami Garland, Patton Chandler, Kaiden Walden, Lindsey Brimm, Grace Gibson, Olivia Jones, and Riley Childers,” Goins added. “We return a lot of experienced players this season. The majority of our players have been playing together since middle school, they have a solid foundation and excellent work ethic. They have bought into the team atmosphere and play very well together. We have a very talented group of players and I believe teamwork and our ability to play together will be the key to our success. We return a good core group of players this year, which is great for us. They play well together and possess the ball well. We struggled a little last year finding the back of the net so we have been putting a lot of focus on shooting and finishing throughout the preseason. They are consistently improving, so no doubt in my mind we will be ready come season.”
Goins said she had liked what she has seen so far out of her team, and expects a tough schedule to have her team prepared for postseason play.
“I’ve been very impressed with our team so far this season. When we were able to start they came in, in shape and ready to go,” she said. “Despite the challenges they have faced, they have remained positive and worked hard. They have been pushing themselves and continue to improve every day. I couldn’t be more proud of their work ethic.
“We always play a very tough schedule and this year is no different,” Goins added. “Actually, with all the cancellations and reschedules it might even be a little more difficult but I think the tougher competition helps to prepare them for the postseason. Competing against better teams, better athletes, only makes you better, it pushes you to perform at a higher level. The competition we face throughout the season will only help us to improve in the long run.”
Corbin will compete in what many consider the toughest district in the mountains. Defending district champion North Laurel returns a talented team while Whitley County, South Laurel, and Oneida Baptist can’t be overlooked.
“We have consistently been one of the top teams in our district and that shouldn’t change this season,” Goins said. “The teams within our district have been constantly improving over the past several years, so it won’t be an easy road for us, but I definitely think we have the potential to come out on top this year.
“We are very excited to get started,” she added. “With everything that has been going on, we are just excited to get the opportunity to play. Our players are positive, excited, and determined. There has obviously been a lot of uncertainty surrounding this season, so they are excited for the opportunity to get started and show what they are capable of. They have worked very hard and are looking forward to being able to play.”
