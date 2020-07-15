Lady Redhound golf team ready for season to begin

CORBIN — Corbin Lady Redhound Golf Coach Danielle Hardin is excited to see what her team can accomplish for the upcoming season.
With the high school golf season slated approaching, Hardin believes she returns a roster that is talented enough to make some noise.
“We have only just begun practicing, but I think we have a chance at doing well at the region tournament to make it to state,” she said. “We have three players returning from last year’s team. Juniors Kimee Helton, Brooke Elliott, and Emily Perry and we added eighth-grader Addison Bonham.”
Corbin is coming off last season’s eighth-place finish in the 10th Region Tournament that saw the Lady Redhounds shoot a 460.
“I am new to coaching this team, so right now we are focusing on technique and trying to get out on the course as much as possible,” Hardin added. “We are anxious to start our season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.