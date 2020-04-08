KNOX CENTRAL — After a season-ending injury to the Knox Central Lady Panthers’ lone senior, Knox Central Coach Jamie Sowders knew it was going to take a lot of adjustments to get his team ready for the season ahead.
“Our only senior, Ryleigh Swafford, tore her ACL and MCL and that really hurt us,” Sowders said.
Sowders said it was heartbreaking for his team to not have their season leader out on the floor this season.
“She was kind of the alpha male, so to speak — people followed her lead,” he said. “She was a big, strong physical girl that we missed. Ryleigh has a great mom and a dad, a great family and they’re Knox Central through and through. For her not to get to play her senior year killed me and I know it killed her and killed her parents. She tried to come back and she just couldn’t. It was heartbreaking for me as a coach and for my assistant coaches and I’m sure for Ryleigh and her family.”
With Swafford out for the season, several young Lady Panthers had to step up.
“At the beginning of the year, we were adjusting with Ryleigh being out, so we didn’t really have a big inside,” Sowders said. “Natalie Fisher did really well as an eighth-grader playing in the paint but that was our biggest adjustment was just playing without our senior leader and depending on our young kids just to play a lot of varsity minutes and that’s asking a lot from eighth-graders. That was the biggest thing for our kids, just growing up and the overall experience of it.”
Knox Central finished the season with an 11-17 record, though Sowders said his team could have just as easily had a winning season as the Lady Panthers lost 12 games this season by seven points or less.
Knox Central’s season came to an end in the first round of the 13th Region tournament with a 76-37 loss to 13th Region runners-up the North Laurel Lady Jaguars.
Sowders said that having a young squad this past season will only mean good things for the future of the Knox Central girls basketball program.
“We were really young but we’ll be returning basically everybody,” he said. “We had two eighth-graders on the floor and we should be a little deeper next year and a little better hopefully.
“Our only senior next year will be Presley Partin and she’s led us in scoring in the last three years, so I know what to expect from her. She’s a terrific scorer. Caylan Mills is our point guard, leads the team in assists and does most of our dirty work as far as handling the ball. Zoey Liford was a guard who really stepped up her scoring this past year and those three are probably my top three coming back. And then we’ve got a really good group of eighth graders who will be freshman next year.”
Sowders and the Lady Panthers are already gearing up for next season and can’t wait to get back out on the court to prepare for the 2020-21 season.
“I love my school and I love my administration and how they give me anything I need,” Sowders said. “I love my kids that I coach and the families are very supportive and I’m proud to be their coach.”
