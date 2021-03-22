MANCHESTER — North Laurel’s domination of the 49th District continued Friday against Clay County.
The Lady Jaguars built an 18-point lead in the first half and never looked back while capturing their fourth consecutive 49th District Tournament championship with a 63-51 win over Clay County.
North Laurel improved to 21-4 with the win while capturing its 26th straight victory over 49th District opponents.
“Those are definitely good accomplishments and we are proud of those,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “I always want to make sure that we continue these expectations for our program when it comes to winning the district but at the same time, understand that it’s great but we have more expectations than just winning the district.
“We had obstacles we had to overcome,” he added. “We lost a very good player earlier in the season that forced us to revamp and retool some things. Our players stepped up. We had eighth-graders step up along with some freshmen, and they showed they could get the job done. Our juniors continued to step up and show leadership which proved to be very important to what we have accomplished.”
Mahan’s squad distanced itself from the Lady Tigers by connecting on 12-of-22 shot attempts in the first half which included going 3-of-6 from 3-point territory. The Lady Jaguars also forced Clay County to nine turnovers while limiting Clay County's leading scorer, Taylor Asher, scoreless during the game’s first 15 minutes of the game.
She finished with nine points, nine points under her scoring average of 18 points per game.
Clay County (14-8) used a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter to cut its deficit to 42-31 but never got any closer the remainder of the game.
Junior Hailee Valentine led North Laurel with 21 points while junior Emily Sizemore added 18 points. Eighth-grader Bella Sizemore finished with 12 points while the Lady Jaguars finished the game with a 16-of-18 effort from the free-throw line.
The Lady Jaguars led 18-11 after the first quarter and 35-17 at halftime before taking a commanding 49-34 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Mahan said his team is ready to continue its postseason run next week at the 13th Region Girls Tournament.
“We’ve been to three straight region finals, so our team knows what it takes,” he said. “At the same time, we know if we have a bad game and the other team we are playing doesn’t, then it’s going to be hard to beat them. We need to come ready to play and be focused.”
49th District Girls Tournament
At Clay County
Finals
North Laurel 63, Clay County 51
North Laurel 18 17 14 14 63
Clay County 11 6 17 17 51
North Laurel (63) — Valentine 21, E. Sizemore 18, B. Sizemore 12, Nichelson 6, C. McKnight 4, G. McKnight 2.
Clay County (51) — Curry 11, Asher 9, Combs 5, Sizemore 10, C. Jones 14, M. Jones 2.
