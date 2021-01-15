It’s been one heck of a week for high school boys and girls basketball in the 13th Region.
Folks, we are STACKED with talented teams and players this season, and it should be lots of fun to see who comes out on top in the end.
With that said, let’s not waste any more time to see our girls’ Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Hoops Rankings.
1. North Laurel (4-0 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Lady Jaguars are off and running. They’re averaging more than 80 points per game while showing why they deserve to be the top-ranked team in the 13th Region.
They are led by eighth-grader Halle Collins, and juniors Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore, but North Laurel is far from a three-lady show.
Bella Sizemore, Brooke Nichelson, Saige McClure, and Chloe McKnight are getting better every game.
Collins leads North Laurel with 21.5 and 10.5 scoring and rebounding averages, and yes, she’s only in the eighth-grade. Valentine is averaging 15.5 points while Emily Sizemore is averaging 11.8 points. Nichelson, who could very well be the team’s best defensive player, is averaging 8.5 points per game while Bella Sizemore is averaging 8.2 points per game.
2. (Tie) Corbin (4-0, 1-0)
The Lady Redhounds are beating opponents by 23 points per game. This is easily Coach Isaac Wilson’s best team since he took over as head coach and it comes down to guard play.
Shelby Stewart is averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while Kallie Housley is averaging 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Lauren Faulkner has been a pleasant surprise, averaging 8.2 points while Bailey Stewart (7.5), Raegan Walker (7.5), Kaila Stidham (4.2), and Cadence Wynn (2.8) have also played big roles in the Lady Redhounds’ early success.
2. (Tie) South Laurel (1-0, 0-0)
The defending region champions have only played one game due to having to sit out because of COVID-19 restrictions but they look like they’ll get back in action Friday at home against Southwestern.
4. Pineville (1-0, 1-0)
The Lady Mountain Lions won their season-opener, a 71-47 blowout win over Williamsburg behind solid players from Whitney Caldwell (21 points), Raegan King, and Summer Partin.
Pineville will attempt to win the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship this week.
5. Knox Central (2-0, 1-0)
The Lady Panthers are a team to keep an eye on. They’re talented and experienced and led by Caylan Mills, Presley Partin, and Brianna Gallagher.
Mills leads the team with a 21-point scoring average while Partin is tossing in 18 points per game. Gallegher is averaging a double-double, scoring 15.5 points per game while pulling down 10 rebounds per game.
6. Whitley County (3-0, 2-0)
The Lady Colonels have been a pleasant surprise, winning their first three games of the season.
Their come-from-behind win over Madison Southern was impressive and now they’ll get a chance to move up in the rankings with a home game against No. 5 Knox Central today.
Mikayla Wilder is averaging a double-double (19.3, 10.7) while Natalie Moses and Jaycie Monhollen are each averaging 12.7 points apiece. Darcie Anderson is dropping 11.7 points per game while Reis Anderson is averaging 10 points per game. Keep an eye out on Whitley County, they are capable of surprising this season.
7. Bell County (2-1, 2-1)
The Lady Bobcats has a setback when they dropped an 80-74 overtime loss to Whitley County but they responded with an impressive 72-42 win over Harlan County.
Bell County is good, and I expect to see the Lady Bobcats continue to rise in the poles the remainder of the season.
Nadine Johnson, Talyah McQueen, and Mataya Asmus each are averaging 15.5 points per game while Ashtyn Meyers is averaging 12.5 points per game.
8. Clay County (0-0, 0-0)
The Lady Tigers haven’t been able to play due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are hoping to get back in action this week.
9. Jackson County (1-1, 1-1)
The Lady Generals suffered a 67-56 loss to Bell County but responded with a 77-45 win over Red Bird.
Kenady Ward leads Jackson County with a 17-point scoring average while Natalie Carl is tossing in 11 points per game.
10. Lynn Camp (4-1, 2-0)
You’ve got to like what first-year coach Darrell Hendrix is doing with the Lady Wildcats.
They’ve already matched last season’s win total and scored 70 points during their 24-point win over Barbourville.
Alissa Crumpler leads Lynn Camp with a 13.4 scoring average while Natalie Fanella (9.0), Abby Mabe (8.8), Jorja Carnes (5.8), and Alexis Lowe (5.0) are also contributing.
