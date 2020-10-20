Lady Jaguars roll past Red Bird in district tournament opening round

After a tough ending to the regular season, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars started the postseason off on the right foot with a win over Red Bird in the opening round of the 49th District Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Jaguars lost their last six game of the regular season, but had no trouble taking care of the Lady Cardinals on Monday. The win in three-straight sets was North Laurel’s seventh of the season, and the fifth time this season that they picked up a win without losing any sets.
Coach Scott Croucher said he was happy that his team came away with the win, but he would have liked to had seen better play in the first and third sets of the game.
Red Bird put up a good fight in the opening set, but North Laurel finally pulled ahead to win 25-20. The Lady Jaguars cruised to a win in the second set at 25-13, but the Lady Cardinals came close to forcing a fourth set, as North Laurel squeaked out a 25-23 win to take the match.
“We controlled the pace all night, but set one and three we gave them over half their points with our errors,” said Croucher. “First and third were close. In the second, we eliminated a large portion of our errors and won.”
North Laurel had several players who stood out on the night. Croucher said it all started with their serving by Kelsi Howard. He said Brynna Lawson played well defensively and Abby Mounce contributed to the offensive side.
“We had a big serving run to start the second by Kelsi Howard and that put us up huge in the set, and we never looked back,” said Croucher. “Senior Liberio Brynna Lawson led us on defense. Senior OH Abby Mounce played with power and intelligence leading us in kills by a longshot.”
With the win, the Lady Jaguars earned a berth to the 13th Region Tournament next week. They will take on the Jackson County Lady Generals in the championship game of the 49th District Tournament on Tuesday. Croucher said he hopes to carry the momentum from their win over Red Bird into the title game.
“I’m hoping we can take this momentum and play up to our potential tomorrow and win the championship,” added Croucher.
