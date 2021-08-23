LONDON — North Laurel’s struggles continued Saturday against Madison Central in girls soccer action.
The Lady Jaguars (0-4) dug themselves a 4-0 hole And never recovered, losing to the Lady Indians, 6-3.
Madison Central’s Tristen Hornsby scored seven minutes into the contest while Maddie Eads followed with another goal during the 12th minute to increase the Lady Indians’ advantage to 2-0.
Goals by Hornsby and Natalie Knecht gave Madison Central a 4-0 cushion with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
North Laurel got on the scoreboard at the 34-minute mark behind a goal from Mikaela Moore. Two minutes later, Maddi Mastin added a goal, cutting the Lady Jaguars’ deficit to 4-2 at halftime.
Madison Central put the finishing touches on its win after goals from Kasey Ogle and Kally Lloyd. North Laurel’s Moore added her second goal of the match to make the final score, 6-3.
