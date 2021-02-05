1. North Laurel (10-2 overall, 4-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Lady Jaguars were able to pick up two more wins this past week by defeating Danville (57-53) and Campbell County (51-38).
North Laurel continues to get impressive play by both Hailee Valentine (16.7 points per game) and Emily Sizemore (12.4) while freshman Chloe McKnight (7.9, 5.5 rebounds per game) along with eighth-graders Brooke Nichelson (7.6), Bella Sizemore (5.2), and Saige McClure (3.1) have stepped up their game as well.
The Lady Jaguars will get challenged this week when they participate in the WYMT Mountain Classic.
2. Whitley County (9-2, 7-1)
The Lady Colonels posted a 2-1 mark this past week after upending both Corbin (92-89 in 2 OT) and Williamsburg (72-41) while falling to 12th Region power Southwestern (74-50).
Darcie Anderson had big games against Corbin (38 points) and Williamsburg (16 points).
The Lady Colonels currently have five players who are averaging double digits in scoring — Gracie Jo Wilder (13.5), Jaycie Monhollen (12.9), Darcie Anderson (12.4), Reis Anderson (10.4), Marissa Douglas (10.0).
3. Bell County (9-1, 7-1)
The Lady Bobcats are the hottest team in the region. They’re winners of eight games in a row since losing to Whitley County, 80-74, way back on Jan. 9.
Bell County recorded two big wins this past week, defeating Knox Central (69-63), and Washburn, Tenn. (52-32).
Nadine Johnson (15.4), and Ashtyn Meyers (13.8) continue to play well while Talyah McQueen is still averaging a double-double (12.6, 13.3).
4. Pineville (8-1, 8-0)
The Lady Mountain Lions suffered their first loss of the season this past week with a 43-37 setback to Clinton County but recorded wins over both Lynn Camp (66-33) and Middlesboro (52-41).
Seniors Whitney Caldwell (17.6, 7.0) and Raigan King (16.3, 9.9) continue to lead the way for Pineville.
5. Knox Central (5-1, 4-1)
The Lady Panthers suffered a huge blow when eighth-grader Halle Collins went down with a season-ending injury against Corbin on Monday.
Collins was leading her team in scoring (24.5) and rebounding (10.5) before she was injured.
Knox Central dropped a 69-63 decision to Bell County but responded with an impressive 72-62 win over Corbin.
The loss of Collins is big but the Lady Panthers have a lot of talent. Presley Partin is averaging 18.5 points per game while Caylan Mills is averaging 17.2 points per game. Brittany Gallegher (12.7, 9.3) continues to turn in impressive numbers, too.
6. Corbin (7-4, 3-4)
Just when it seemed as if this could be the year the Lady Redhounds turn in one of their best season, they’re beginning to show signs of struggles.
The talent is there but Corbin has lost four of its last seven games, including Monday’s 72-62 setback to Knox Central. They also lost a 92-89 double-overtime heartbreaker to Whitley a County last week.
The Lady Redhounds have three challenging games in front of them, which includes matchups against South Laurel, Whitley County, and Clay County.
Kallie Housley (17.9), Shelby Stewart (17.5), and Bailey Stewart (10.5) continue to lead the way for Corbin.
7. South Laurel (5-6, 2-2)
Despite Tuesday’s loss to Rockcastle County, the Lady Cardinals are showing signs of improvement. South Laurel reeled off four straight wins, including victories over Fredrick Douglas (65-48), Williamsburg (82-43), and Lincoln County (71-54) this past week.
Junior Rachel Presley continues to turn in solid efforts which included scoring 34 points against Lincoln County.
She leads the team in points scored (16.3) and rebounds (7.1) while Bree Howard is tossing in 11.9 points per game.
8. Jackson County (6-3, 6-3)
The Lady Generals continue to play well and improved to 2-0 this season against Clay County after collecting a 50-47 win over the Lady Tigers this past week. They also recorded a 77-54 victory over Red Bird.
Kenady Ward (13.2, 8.8), and Natalie Carl (12.9) continue to lead the way for Jackson County.
9. Clay County (2-4, 1-3)
The Lady Tigers are losers of four straight while falling to Jackson County last week, 50-47.
Clay County hasn’t had much success this season but still has enough time to rebound and make a run at the district and region crowns.
Taylor Asher’s 16-point scoring average leads the way for the Lady Tigers while Madison Curry is averaging nine points per game.
10. Harlan County (3-5, 2-3)
The Lady Black Bears make an appearance in the top 10 despite riding a two-game losing skid.
Harlan County has shown improvement this season Ella Karst’s 12.8 scoring average leading the way.
