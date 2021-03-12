Lady Jaguars remain at No. 1 in the latest Fear 'Les' 13th Region Girls Hoops Rankings

1. North Laurel (20-4 overall, 9-0 against 13th Region competition)
The Lady Jaguars finished regular season play with a 51-38 win over Jackson County on Monday. Now all eyes shift to 49th District Tournament play along with the health of junior guard Hailee Valentine, who missed the Jackson County game due to an injury. She’s expected to be back in action next week, and that will be a big boost for North Laurel.
2. Bell County (19-4, 14-3)
The Lady Bobcats got back to their winning ways this past week after losing at home to North Laurel.
Bell County defeated both Williamsburg and Leslie County and has now won two games in a row.
3. South Laurel (15-10, 8-3)
While most teams are playing easier schedules, Chris Souder’s squad has been playing some of the best teams in the mountains.
The Lady Cardinals did suffer two setbacks but have also picked up wins over Shelby Valley, Danville, and Jackson County.
4. Corbin (14-10, 9-7)
The Lady Redhounds fell at home on Tuesday and will now shift their focus to Saturday’s 50th District matchup against South Laurel. It’s a shame either Corbin or South Laurel will be eliminated this week.
5. Whitley County (15-9, 10-5)
The Lady Colonels are playing some good ball and are now focusing on the 50th District Tournament. Whitley County has the talent to make a run in postseason play. The Lady Colonels have a deep roster that can score at will.
6. Knox Central (11-5, 9-3)
The Lady Panthers finished regular season play with a 56-55 victory over Harlan County, but have suffered losses against both Bell County and Jackson County during the past two weeks.
7. Pineville (13-4, 13-2)
The Lady Mountain Lions suffered an 82-72 setback to Whitley County but have reeled off two consecutive wins since. Keep an eye on Pineville. They have the talent to win the 51 District Tournament next week.
8. Jackson County (11-7, 11-7)
The Lady Generals had a chance to move up in the rankings this week but double-digit losses to both North Laurel and South Laurel dropped Jackson County in this week’s rankings.
9. Clay County (12-7, 8-6)
The Lady Tigers are rolling. They’ve now won eight games in a row after defeating Middlesboro on Tuesday. Clay County isn’t and could make a run at the 49th District Tournament.
10. Harlan County (8-11, 5-8)
Just when I thought the Black Bears had turned the corner, they’ve lost three of their last four games.
