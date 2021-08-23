After a loss to Somerset last week in their season opener, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars bounced back to pick up their first win of the year, in a three-set win over the Harlan County Lady Black Bears on Monday night.
The Lady Jaguars entered the season much younger than a year ago, losing five players from their regional runner-up squad from 2020. This season, they have three seniors on their roster with a strong junior class.
On Monday, it was junior Alivia Parker who came up big for the Lady Jaguars. Parker had 11 aces and 14 assists against Harlan County. Kelsi Howard had 11 digs and Jane Locke had six kills in the win.
North Laurel dominated the game from the very beginning. They won the first two sets by a score of 25-11 in each set. In the third set they finished the game with a 25-15 win.
The win gave the Lady Jaguars their first victory of the year and moved their record to 1-1. They will take on the Cumberland Homeschool team on Thursday.
