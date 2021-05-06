1. North Laurel (10-4 overall, 3-2 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Lady Jaguars are back on top after reeling off six consecutive wins. North Laurel has received solid hitting from junior Emily Sizemore, who now has six home runs. Maddie Dagley has done a fantastic job in the pitcher’s circle while Rick Collett continues to swing a hot bat. Keep an eye on North Laurel — Doug Gregory’s team seems to be firing on all cylinders.
2. Corbin (7-10, 5-4)
The Lady Redhounds’ revenge tour continued Monday after defeating South Laurel, 2-1.
Corbin is 5-2 during its last seven games and has won by margins of one run (beat North Laurel, 6-5), one run (Beat Whitley County, 6-5), and one run (beat South Laurel, 2-1) during that stretch. Talk about a team that gets things done in clutch situations.
3. South Laurel (10-5, 8-1)
The Lady Cardinals had a chance to lock up the 50th District’s top seed on Monday but fell to Corbin, 2-1. South Laurel is 4-3 since Katie Jervis went down with an injury and on four occasions during the stretch, they’ve failed to score more than five runs. Gaines was batting way over .500 before getting hurt.
4. Whitley County (11-8, 10-3)
The Lady Colonels picked up their biggest win so far this season by talking from an 8-3 deficit to beat Clay County, 10-8, on Tuesday.
Angela Singleton’s team has won three in a row and is 8-2 during its last 10 games.
5. Clay County (10-10, 4-4)
The Lady Tigers let one slip away on Monday after blowing an 8-3 to Whitley County and eventually losing to the Lady Colonels, 10-8.
Three of Clay County’s four regional losses have been by a combined seven runs.
6. Knox Central (8-9, 6-4)
The Lady Panthers are rolling with a five-game win streak. They’ll be tested in this weekend’s Tim Short Classic.
7. Middlesboro (9-10, 6-2)
The Lady Yellow Jackets haven’t played in a week but managed to snap a two-game losing skid by beating 52nd District rival Harlan County, 8-0, last week.
8. Lynn Camp (10-7, 8-4)
The Lady Wildcats rebounded from a three-game losing skid by putting two wins together. Getting Katie Miller back in the lineup has paid huge dividends for Lynn Camp.
9. Jackson County (9-7, 3-3)
The Lady Generals have lost three straight and 4-of-5 after beginning the season with an 8-3 mark.
10. Harlan County (7-3, 4-2)
The Lady Black Bears started the season red-hot, winning six of their first seven games but they’ve cooled off now, going 1-2 during their past three contests.
