LONDON — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars have shown time after time this season they’re able to deal with whatever curveball comes their way.
They managed to do it earlier this season, and again during Monday’s regular-season finale with junior Hailee Valentine not able to suit up during the Lady Jaguars' game against Jackson County due to an injury.
North Laurel was able to persevere, though, picking up a 51-38 win over the Lady Generals.
“Hailee Valentine is a terrific perimeter player and usually is a huge difference-maker against teams like Jackson who clog up the middle,” Mahan said. “I believe she had 30 against them last time. So going into the game without her, I knew our team was going to have to rely on our kids to step up, and once again they did it terrifically.
“Their persistence this season, always fighting through adversity has really impressed me,” he added. “It’s no surprise that Emily Sizemore scored 17 and made so many right decisions tonight but when you see what eighth-graders like Brooke Nichelson, Bella Sizemore and Saige McClure did, you have to be impressed.”
Nichelson and Emily Sizemore each scored 17 points apiece in the win while Chloe McKnight added seven points. Bella Sizemore and McClure each got into the scoring action, finishing with five points apiece.
“The girls came out and executed our game plan perfectly,” Mahan said. “We did not shoot well but what our girls did today was exactly what I wanted from them. Even before Hailee Valentine’s injury, I knew how I wanted to see my girls play this game against Jackson. We needed to be able to change our style and be able to still win when a game slows down.
“It’s how you have to win some games in tournament time and I thought our execution on offense and defense was stellar,” he added. “If we had shot our normal percentages we would have won the game by a much larger margin.”
The game was tight throughout with the Lady Jaguars surging to a 15-5 advantage in the first quarter before seeing Jackson County cut its deficit to 22-17 at halftime.
The Lady Generals outscored North Laurel, 13-13, in the third quarter and found themselves only trailing 34-30 before the Lady Jaguars sealed the deal with a 17-8 run in the game’s final eight minutes.
“With Knox Central canceling Thursday’s game, we have to start to turn our focus onto the district tournament,” Mahan said. “While I am continuing to look for someone to play us this week, I know the chances of that is unlikely, so our practices are going to have to be hard and purposeful. “This team has had goals set for this time of year and they are focused on achieving them.”
