After picking up a district win over Whitley County last week, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars could not keep the momentum alive, falling on the road to the Southwestern Lady Warriors in a 5-1 loss on Monday night.
It was the fourth loss in the past five games for the Lady Jaguars who have struggled to stay consistent this season. The one goal scored by North Laurel was the seventh time in their 12 games played this year that they have scored one goal or less, with six resulting in losses and one ending in a tie.
Sophomore Haylee Day scored the only goal of the night for the Lady Jaguars. It was Day’s second goal of the season.
The loss drops North Laurel to 2-9-1 on the year. They have one more regular season game, taking on Mercer County on Thursday at home. After that, the Lady Jaguars will begin postseason play next Tuesday, when they’ll face off against the Corbin Lady Redhounds in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament, which will take place at North Laurel.
The Lady Jaguars played Corbin back on September 16 and lost 1-0 in a nailbiter of a game. This time they will seek to avenge that loss with a chance to play for a district title and advance to the regional tournament on the line.
