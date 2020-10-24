The North Laurel Lady Jaguars put in two dominant performances this week on their way to their third consecutive 13th Region title, with a 10-0 win over the Corbin Lady Redhounds on Wednesday.
The Lady Jaguars have been nothing short of incredible in 2020. Their win on Wednesday extended their undefeated record to 13-0 this season. Their current win streak versus regional opponents is now at 25 straight.
North Laurel’s last loss came to the Lady Redhounds in the regional finals of 2017. They have now defeated Corbin two years in a row to take home the championship trophy.
Coach Jessica Miller said she was thrilled with her team’s performance against the Lady Redhounds. Despite an undefeated season, Miller said Wednesday night was the best game her team has played all year.
“I can’t say enough how proud I am of this team,” said Miller. “While they have worked so hard this season, this is the first game where they have played with everything they have from start to finish for the full 80 minutes.”
When the game kicked off, those watching knew that it was going to be a tough night for the Lady Redhounds. North Laurel scored twice within the first five minutes of the game. Madison Dagley opened the scoring for the Lady Jaguars and Makayla Mastin extended their lead to 2-0.
Mastin went on to score two more goals for North Laurel in the first half, along with two goals from Oliva Rudder and one more from Dagley. The Lady Jaguars held on to a demanding 7-0 lead at the half.
With the score already out of reach, North Laurel added a quick goal to start the second half when Maddi Mastin found the back of the net. Rudder added another goal midway through the half, and Maddi Mastin ended the game with her second goal of the night and the team’s 10th, with 1:42 remaining, giving North Laurel the easy 10-0 win.
Makayla Mastin and Rudder led all scorers with three goals on the night. Maddi Mastin and Dagley each scored twice. Rudder finished the game with two assists, and Dagley, Makayla Mastin, and Meg Anderson all had one apiece.
With the win, the Lady Jaguars turn their sights to the state tournament, which takes place this weekend, on October 24. North Laurel lost in the first round of last year’s state tournament, falling to Ashland, and reached the second round in 2018 before losing to Sacred Heart.
Miller said her team has shown they have the ability to play with anyone, and they look forward to playing their best soccer moving forward.
“They proved to everyone tonight what they are capable of,” said Miller. “I’m looking forward to see what they do throughout the rest of the postseason play.”
