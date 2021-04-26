The North Laurel Lady Jaguars picked up a 12-4 win over the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers on Monday night.
The Lady Jaguars had a balanced and persistent attack against Somerset. They opened the game with one run in the top of the first when Emily Sizemore scored on a wild pitch to give North Laurel the 1-0 lead. Bella Sizemore and Bailee Root each scored in the second inning, extending the Lady Jaguars lead to 3-0 after two.
Bella Sizemore scored three runs for the Lady Jaguars in the game, followed by Root and Hallie Proffitt who each scored two. Emily Sizemore, Maddie Dagley, Madison Parman, Bralyee Fawbush, and Saige McClure each scored once.
McClure and Proffit each opened the fourth inning with a single apiece, and with two runners on base, Bella Sizemore drove in two runs with a double. Sizemore later scored on a wild pitch to give her team a 6-1 lead.
North Laurel added three more runs in the sixth. Dagley tripled and was brought home by a single from Parman. Both Parman and Fawbush later scored on wild pitches, extending the Lady Jaguars lead to 9-1 after six.
Proffitt and Bella Sizemore led off the top of the seventh with two singles apiece, and both girls later scored on a double from Parman. Root added another run to give the Lady Jaguars the 12-4 win.
Dagley went to work on the mound for the Lady Jaguars, picking up the win.
Bella Sizemore led North Laurel at the plate. She had two doubles, a single, and drove in two runs. Emily Sizemore finished with one double, one single, and three runs batted in. Parman also had a single, a double, and drove in three runs.
With the win, North Laurel improved to 6-4 on the season. They will return to action on Tuesday, playing host to Garrard County.
