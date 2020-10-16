The North Laurel Lady Jaguars continued their dominance of 13th Region opponents on Tuesday, when they took on the South Laurel Cardinals in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament and cruised to an easy 8-1 win.
It was the second time the Lady Jaguars had faced South Laurel this year. They took a 9-3 decision in the first game of the season. With the win, they extended their win streak to 22-consecutive games versus regional opponents.
The last time the Lady Jaguars dropped a game to a district or regional opponent came in the 13th Region title game in 2017, when they lost to Corbin 2-1. Since then, North Laurel has been to two consecutive state tournaments, and are now headed to the 49th District Championship game, where they will take on Corbin, once again.
South Laurel was the first team to get on the board on Tuesday. Ella Rison scored just four minutes into the game, to put the Lady Cardinals ahead 1-0 to start the game. Unfortunately for South Laurel, it would be their only score of the night.
North Laurel spent very little time trailing in the game. The Lady Jaguars got their first goal of the night when Meg Anderson found the net in the 29th minute. Anderson struck again on a penalty kick just three minutes later, to give North Laurel their first lead of the night at 2-1.
Maddi Mastin scored with two minutes remaining in the half to put the Lady Jaguars ahead 3-1 heading into the half.
The second half was all North Laurel, as the Lady Jaguars’ leading scorer from this season, Olivia Rudder, started to heat up. Rudder had three of North Laurel’s five goals in the second half. Mastin added another goal, and Madison Dagley scored to round out the scoring, as the Lady Jaguars rolled to the easy 8-1 win.
With the win, North Laurel is now 10-0 on the season. They advance to the title game of the 49th District Tournament to take on the Corbin Lady Redhounds, who defeated Whitley County 4-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Corbin 5-1 earlier in the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.