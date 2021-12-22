Lady Jaguars capture 57-45 win over Wayne County

STEARNS -- Even though he saw his North Laurel Lady Jaguars pull out a 57-45 win over Wayne County during Tuesday's Arby's/KFC Classic, coach Eddie Mahan wasn't too pleased.
The Lady Jaguars improved to 7-1 but Mahan felt his team did just enough to capture the 12-point victory.
"We didn't play to our potential today and for me that is as unacceptable as any loss," he said. "The standards of playing defense on every possession and rebounding well should never vary just because of who our opponent is."
North Laurel was led once again by the one-two punch of Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore.
Valentine finished with 24 points while Sizemore added 21 points. Chloe McKnight also scored in double figures, finishing with a 10-point scoring effort.
"Emily and Hailee are both doing well on both ends of the floor but my girls have to realize we need everyone every game," Mahan said. "Right now, we seem to gauge how much effort is it going to take to get the win and that's all we want to do."
North Laurel built a comfortable 19-11 advantage in the first quarter behind Valentine's three 3-pointers and 11 points. The Lady Jaguars outscored Wayne County 15-11 during the second quarter as their lead grew to 34-22 at halftime.
Sizemore knocked down two 3-pointers during the period and scored 13 points. The Lady Jaguars outscored the Lady Cardinals 15-12 in the third quarter to put the game away as Valentine added nine more points to her point total while hitting two 3-pointers to bring her total to five for the game.
North Laurel 57, Wayne County 45
North Laurel 19 15 15 8 57
Wayne County 11 11 12 11 45
North Laurel (57) -- Valentine 24, B. Sizemore 2, E. Sizemore 21, C. McKnight 10.
Wayne County (45) -- Bowlin 3, Neatherly 2, Upchurch 19, Campbell 16, West 5.
