Lady Jaguar volleyball team defeats Clay County in three sets

The North Laurel Lady Jaguars knocked off the Clay County Lady Tigers on Tuesday night in the 13th Region volleyball showdown.
The Lady Jaguars had lost three games in a row heading into Tuesday night, but put together a strong showing against Clay County. North Laurel won easily in three straight sets: 25-18, 25-9, and 25-13.
The Lady Jaguars have had an up-and-down season this year. The win was the second time this season that North Laurel has defeated the Lady Tigers and the fifth time they have won a match in three-straight sets.
Entering the game, the Lady Jaguars had just wrapped up their appearance in the Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions. North Laurel knocked off East Carter in their second game of the tournament, winning 2-1. They lost to Boyd County, Knott County Central, and Johnson Central, finishing 1-4 in the showcase.
With the win on Tuesday, the Lady Jaguars are now 9-17 on the season. Their next game will come against Red Bird in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.