The North Laurel Lady Jaguars tennis team was going to be packed with seniors this season and Coach Bob Smith was excited to see them compete but unfortunately, seven senior Lady Jaguars won’t be getting to finish out their senior seasons with the North Laurel girls tennis team.
“Season being canceled is especially tough on our seniors as they not only lost their tennis season — they lost their prom, their graduation, their last remaining days in high school,” Smith said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling sporting events left and right, Smith wasn’t necessarily surprised by the outcome but hated that all the hard work he, his coaching staff and his players have been putting in in the offseason would be going to waste.
The seven seniors on the Lady Jaguars roster this season are Riya Singh, Ashley King, Makinley Vaughn, Jasey Williams, Madison Broyles, Hannah Maggard and Carley Frost.
Smith said that Frost and Maggard were beginning their tennis careers but had seen a lot of promise out of them.
“Hannah and Carley on the girls team were strict beginners and just learning how to play,” Smith said. “And they were really enjoying the process and eager to learn.”
Smith said that Singh, King and Vaughn were all returning players who were competing for playing time.
“Riya had broken into the lineup last year for us, Ashley played some in the lineup as well, and Makinley had improved from a beginner player last year,” Smith said. “Jasey (Williams) and Madison (Broyles) had really impressed me during the preseason in that they both have good feet. They could both move around the court well and just found a way to get the ball back to the opponent. That could have been a potential doubles team that could have frustrated teams.”
Smith said he spoke to all his seniors after learning that the season had been canceled and told them that while the cancellation of the season was certainly a disappointment, “life isn’t always fair and learning how to handle adversity is a part of life.”
“This is the first time in 25 years that I haven't been coaching high school tennis in the spring — that's tough,” he said. “The kids not being able to compete and losing their season — that's tough. But things could always be much worse. The kids are losing their season, but others out there are losing lives and loved ones. So in the grand scheme of things, it's not about us and losing our season. It was all necessary to protect the at-risk individuals from this awful virus.”
