LONDON — Much like all spring season coaches, North Laurel Coach Doug Gregory is heartbroken for his senior student-athletes who won’t have an opportunity to finish out their final season with the Lady Jaguars.
“I have mixed emotions about the season ending — sometimes I am bitter because of it and sometimes I understand the reasons behind it,” Gregory said. “I only hope that the powers that be at the KHSAA have learned from this incident and will not let it happen again. My personal thoughts are that our student-athletes are people too and they should be considered essential in these situations. Their hopes and dreams revolve around scholarships — academic and athletic — and to simply close them down without considering other options, games without fans, hand sanitizer in dugouts, temp checks before games, basically the same things we do for the workforce in America, we have entered a ‘new normal’ for America, and it has to include our student-athletes. As far as the impact on our seniors, losing senior night, graduation, the season, they are devastated.”
The Lady Jaguars will have two seniors who won’t have an opportunity to step out in their blue and green for their final high school softball season including seniors Morgan Vaughn and Madison Higgins who Gregory said were both true leaders for their team and were a pleasure to coach.
Gregory has had the chance to see Vaughn grow as a player since her middle school softball years.
“I have coached Morgan for a very long time going all the way back to when I was the coach at North Laurel Middle School,” he said. “She has always worked on her game, she gives her all in every situation and she takes it personally if she cannot get the job done. For the past two years, I believe Morgan was a diamond that hadn’t been discovered, but when she finally shined she couldn’t be denied. Morgan’s senior year was going to be spectacular, she was going to be the starting shortstop for North Laurel softball, she worked very hard for this spot, from workouts to field work, and in the batter’s box, good things were coming also. It is very disappointing that it had to end this way, I was really expecting big things from her during the 2020 season, especially as a leader for this team.”
Gregory has also had the privilege of watching Higgins grow from a young softball player, as he was her coach in middle school, as well and has watched her grow into the player she is today.
“Madison has played third base for a number of years and she has secured that spot for most of her career,” he said. “The power that she had in her bat was unbelievable. As a seventh-grader she was hitting bombs and that has continued throughout her career. Madison was going to start third base for North Laurel this year and she was going to have one of the best years she has ever had, her hitting has been great throughout the off season and the hard work that she has put in makes her a stand out.”
Gregory has high expectations for both of his seniors beyond the softball field and believes that they have left a lasting legacy for the North Laurel Lady Jaguar softball program.
“These two young ladies are very special, when you coach someone as long as I have coached these two, when they hurt you hurt too,” he said. “They both know what it means to have character and to work for what you want, they will go far in life. If anything good comes out of this, they will know not to take nothing for granted. They will be missed terribly but their leadership to others will help North Laurel softball for years to come.”
